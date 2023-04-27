The Ryan Tradition experienced a remarkable year, marked by an impressive $50 million in sales with an average sales price of $2million. Particularly noteworthy was the successful transaction of their highest-valued property, a stunning Ladue estate sold at $9.1million. John Ryan is committed to excellence and has been recognized by his continued position as the top-selling associate in the Ladue/Clayton Coldwell Banker Gundaker Office, ranking among the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker Sales Associates nationwide. As of 2022, Ryan has maintained his recognition as a Five Star Professional continuously since its commencement 15 years ago.

In the latter part of 2022,The Ryan Tradition made the decision to partner with Anna Kici. Kici’s passion for interior and exterior design, combined with her fascination for the exquisite beauty of architecture, makes her a true standout in the field. With a focus on delivering personalized experiences, Kici remains steadfast in her commitment to innovation and evolution in real estate. Her unwavering dedication to her craft is certain to pave the way for a brighter future as she stays committed to raising the bar for excellence in the industry.

The Ryan Tradition’s reputation as a leading force in the luxury real estate market has never been more solidified. Ryan’s relentless pursuit of excellence has kept him at the forefront of the industry for more than 30 years, and he and Kici continue to innovate and evolve in order to meet the ever-changing needs of their clients. Together, they are excited for the countless opportunities that lay ahead for the clients they represent and their own growth as experts in the field. Their extensive network of connections, combined with a deep understanding of the market and a mastery of cutting-edge technology, ensures that The Ryan Tradition will remain at the forefront of the industry for years to come.

With a legacy spanning 58 years started by Anne Ryan, the team at the Ryan Tradition remain steadfast in their commitment to being undisputed experts in the field and setting the bar for excellence and innovation in the industry.

The Ryan Tradition, 9651 Clayton Road, St. Louis, 314-941-0572 (Ryan), 314-285-7744 (Kici), theryantradition.com