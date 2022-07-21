The Boulevard Farmers’ Market: Supporting a Growing Community

The Boulevard Farmers’ Market is the metro area’s best-kept secret – which market manager Dee Ryan hopes won’t remain a secret. Located across from the Saint Louis Galleria in The Boulevard shopping center in Richmond Heights, this Sunday market boasts local meat, eggs, honey and produce, and other artisanal crafts in a relaxing, community atmosphere.

“It’s an easy Sunday outing – people stop by before or after church,” Ryan says. “They come out to our markets no matter the weather. We’ve become a habit for some folks, and I love it. I love seeing the familiar faces.”

A county cousin to the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, the market at The Boulevard opened in 2018 with less than 20 vendors and has since seen incredible success, nearly tripling the farmers who participate and also expanding to include artisans showcasing handmade products. With people looking to shop outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan explains that, while those in charge had to make some shifts in protocol for safety, the market continued to see a good turnout throughout 2020 and in 2021.

Ryan also points out that keeping community spirit alive through shopping from local producers is important now more than ever.

“We’ve seen so many stories about food being recalled these days,” she says. “It’s important to many for health reasons to know where their food is coming from; I know these guys are selling me the best meat I can get, meat that is humanely raised and carefully processed. A lot of people also feel better knowing they are supporting local and small farms, and artisans.”

The Boulevard Farmers’ Market is home to a diverse selection of vendors, including those that have been coming every week for years, such as Howie Farms & Produce from Villa Ridge and Dang Good Produce from Bourbon, as well as Black-owned producers like Ann’s Roots. Friedel Family Farm from Batchtown, Illinois, is currently bringing in its claim to fame: ripe, delicious peaches. Because The Boulevard Farmers’ Market is considerably smaller than the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, shoppers are able to park easily, and get in and out quickly. It can be a quick shopping trip, which some shoppers really prefer.

“It’s a very sweet market,” Dee concludes. “No one is ever stressed out – it’s all very fun, and we have flowers and music every week. Everything has a local or handmade connection, and we’ve created this community feeling where everyone helps each other.”

The Boulevard Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through Oct. 30.

The Boulevard Farmers’ Market, The Boulevard, Richmond Heights, tgfarmersmarket.com/markets/the-boulevard-market