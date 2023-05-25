On Sunday mornings from May to the end of October, The Boulevard Farmers’ Market closes down the Boulevard shopping district across Brentwood Boulevard from the Galleria for a cozy and accessible shopping experience that puts the farming community first.

“We’re committed to building a community on that strip and a very special, intimate market,” says market manager Dee Ryan. “For a first-time shopper, they’ll find it’s all on that main street. It’s easy in and easy out and very accessible.”

The Boulevard has been hosting the farmers' market since 2018 and has grown from less than 20 vendors in its first year to a maximum of 45 this year. This includes 25 full season vendors that have committed to the entire season to rotating artisans that come in and out throughout the summer.

Full-season vendors include returning favorites Dang Good Produce, Howie’s Farms, Ann’s Roots and Friedel Family Farms, who will bring their delicious peaches to the market starting in June. Additionally, there is a higher number of meat vendors: Dierks Farms Grass Fed Beef, Sugar Creek Piedmontese, Abundant Pastures, Alpacas of Troy and more.

Ryan adds that she is constantly impressed by the ingenuity of those working in the market. “The market is such a great place to grow a business; it’s busy without being overwhelming,” she says. “We want our vendors to sell out every week.”

While The Boulevard Farmers’ Market is farm-focused, the incredible artisans that join in every week cannot be praised highly enough. The market also supports the diverse arts community, offering Japanese calligraphy, Henna artists and more. Phoenix Rising Handcrafts is one of the few full-season artisans, and Ryan is always excited to welcome her back.

“She’s been full-season with us for three years now and she’s such a hard worker,” she says. “Her fiber crafts are done sustainably, with recycling and reusing supplies and she has a lot of really interesting stories.”

When you shop at The Boulevard Farmers’ Market you can feel that strong sense of community built between the vendors and customers. There are hot food sellers throughout the strip – including breakfast sandwiches, beignets and Asian street food – plants, honey and a feeling of family woven throughout. While there is construction on the lot beside the shopping district, Ryan assures customers that the market will be open through the whole season, rain or shine – with plenty of parking still available.

“Shopping local helps support local farmers and vendors and is more sustainable for the environment,” Ryan concludes. “We’re glad we can make it accessible for people in the county to support local farmers and vendors. We like to say the food is fresher and more loved than what you’d get at the grocery store.”

The Boulevard Farmers’ Market, One The Boulevard, Richmond Heights, tgfarmersmarket.com/markets/the-boulevard-market