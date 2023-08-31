Since 1957, Old Newsboys has brought St. Louis together to support youth in the metro area. After recognizing a real need to support at risk youth in the community, Globe Democrat publisher Richard Amberg and managing editor Duncan Bauman founded Old Newsboys and raised $35,000 in its first year. Today, the organization annually raises over $300,000 for the community.

“The goal of Old Newsboys is to ensure every child in the surrounding area has an opportunity to live a healthy, educated life,” explains Justin Heutel, a fifth-generation general manager of Sunset Ford Auto Group and co-chair of the Old Newsboys Campaign for Kids, alongside his cousin Pete Heutel.

The cousins have been involved with Old Newsboys for more than 25 years, assisting their fathers with Old Newsboys Day – an annual fundraising event where members of the community sell newspapers donated by the St. Louis Post Dispatch on the Thursday before Thanksgiving.

“Each year, we grew relationships with the members with Old Newsboys until they ultimately asked us to be co-chairs and serve on the board,” Heutel says, adding that the goal of the campaign is to help push the organization’s mission further. “The bigger our donations and the more donors we can find, the further we achieve our mission to support these local organizations for children.”

While Old Newsboys Day may be months away, another way to support the organization is right around the corner: The Molly and Doug Sansone Family “Pony Up for Kids” Charity Polo Match benefitting Old Newsboys Fund for Children’s Charities.

“It’s a really fun experience,” says event chair Missy Hill. “Polo isn’t something you usually get to see, and the matches are really enjoyable to watch. It’s very intricate and interesting.”

“If you have never attended a Polo match with horses sprinting down a field, you have to come check it out!” Heutel adds. “It’s an absolute blast and all the proceeds go to a great cause.”

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, with gates opening at noon. There are tickets available at all levels from general admission to the VIP tent. Beyond the match itself, the event will offer a fun, party atmosphere with food, entertainment and a silent auction, as well as a divot stomp during the intermission.

“Everyone goes out in the middle of the field with champagne and stomps down the grass for the horses,” Hill explains. “It’s a very fun part of the event.”

Like Heutel, Hill also grew up with Old Newsboys and remembers giving quarters to volunteers on Old Newsboys Day as a child in Kirkwood. She has been chairing events for 30 years and serves on the allocation committee for the charity, ensuring that local charities get the support they need.

“I see these charities getting grants up to $3,000 and for them, it feels like $1million,” she says. “They can do so much with that much money. We love being able to help and support.”

Alongside the polo match and Old Newsboys Day, you can go online to learn more about other ways you can support the organization and its mission, including its second Valentine’s Day concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

“We have a big impact on the local children’s charities,” Heutel says. “We really appreciate everyone who already helps make this organization a success and we look forward to acquiring new relationships.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing the St. Louis community come out and support the event,” Hill concludes. “This is something rare and fun and I want everyone to have a wonderful day.”

To purchase tickets go to oldnewsboysday.org.