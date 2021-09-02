Support SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation by Shopping Locally

Everyone likes getting a good discount and loves supporting a good cause – and this fall, you can do both with the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation Glennon Card.
This unique program offers shoppers a 20 percent discount on merchandise and services at more than 270 participating retailers in the metro area and online. For 10 days, between Oct. 15 and 24, you have unlimited use of your card at hundreds of local shops and restaurants. The Glennon Card sells for $60, with proceeds from all card sales going to support patients at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
“It’s an opportunity for people to shop local in our community while supporting a wonderful hospital that serves all children regardless of their family’s ability to pay,” explains Vicki Mower, Glennon Card co-chair and a member of the Glennon Guild.
The Glennon Guild serves children cared for by the hospital and supports the foundation and its fundraising initiatives and events. “We are a 300-plus-member women’s organization that supports what the hospital needs,” Mower says. “We support the hospital through the Glennon Card program and other fundraisers throughout the year.”
Since its inception in 2011, the Glennon Card program has raised $1.87 million, which has gone to support important services, from enhancing patient rooms in the in-patient cancer unit to the Milk Lab, telemedicine equipment and equipment for the transport team. “It is a vital fundraiser that makes a big impact on the lives of Cardinal Glennon patients,”
Mower says.
Two types of Glennon Card are offered: a paper card that you can purchase online or at certain participating businesses, and a digital card you can show on your phone when you shop. For those still more comfortable “staying in” than going out, more than 100 of the participating businesses are offering online use of the Glennon Card, 30 of which are online only. Also, for those excited to get out, attractions such as Union Station and the Missouri Botanical Garden are offering their own discounts with the card.
“Businesses may have their own specials or exclusions,” Mower says. “Be sure to check out glennoncard.org to see a list of the participating businesses and what they are offering during the shopping days.”
The Glennon Card is available for purchase online beginning the first week of September, while retailers won’t have the paper cards available for sale until the middle of the month. Paper and digital cards alike can be purchased until the last day of the shopping program.
“The Glennon Card is such a unique program that we have in St. Louis. We are so grateful for everyone in the community who participates in this program,” Mower concludes. “The Glennon Guild works hard to help make this program happen each year and raise money for the hospital.”
There’s never been a better chance to get discounts on some of the finest local shops and attractions, while supporting the lifesaving care provided by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-577-5605, glennoncard.org