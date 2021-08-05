Support Care to Learn at This Sixties Style Event

Health, hunger, hygiene. These rank among the highest needs throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Care to Learn’s Greater St. Louis region continues to deal with an unprecedented rise in children who are going without these basic human essentials – and founder Doug Pitt discusses how the organization has kept a pulse on children in the community.

“One of the biggest surprises we saw started last summer,” he says. “We had kids out of school [and] about seven out of every 10 kids who needed Care to Learn assistance were brand new to the program. A 70 percent increase? The increase has been monumental.”

Care to Learn typically operates within its partnering school district chapters by providing access to essentials like food, clothing, prescription eyeglasses and more through school staff. It’s often the teachers or bus drivers or people who work directly with area children that convey unmet needs to the nonprofit.

“We take a lot of pride in running Care to Learn like a business,” Pitt says. “We stay in our lane of health, hunger and hygiene. We focus on…operating in our schools. During the pandemic, sometimes the rulebook gets thrown out.”

Care to Learn has expanded beyond its relationships in Ferguson and North County to work with Mercy Health systems in its new clinic, enabling the organization to feed 1,000 families in neighboring school districts.

“Kids were hurting,” Pitt expresses. “They needed help. So, we had to go off script. At the end of the day, we were able to feed and help give supplies to a thousand families outside of our normal school chapters, three different times.”