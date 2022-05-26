STAGES St. Louis Welcomes its First Pre-Broadway Premier with "The Karate Kid - The Musical"

Founded with the mission to preserve and advance the art form of musical theater through performances, education and outreach, STAGES St. Louis has brought theater to the larger community for 36 years – and it’s only looking to grow.

“Our academy teaches more than 5,000 students a year,” says STAGES executive producer Jack Lane. “Through our outreach program, we help students in schools that have cut funding for the arts and never turn a child away.”

STAGES is excited for its first full season since the COVID-19 pandemic and its first pre-Broadway world premiere, “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” showing at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Lane explains that this production is a big deal both for STAGES and for St. Louis.

“People will be coming in from throughout the world to see this show – it’s going to have such a great impact on the economy,” he says. “I want for New York, Tokyo, the world, to see that there is a new place to try out musicals.”

Lane adds that he hopes that this will lead other creators to come to St. Louis while creating new works and make the city a hotbed of activity. Furthermore, Lane hopes one day to see the Performing Arts Center use its second stage as an immersive family theater for kids interested in learning about the creative process for musical theater.

“I am so moved by the donors of STAGES and the St. Louis community for backing this story,” Lane says. “We’ve gotten so much support and partnerships with the [Missouri] Botanical Garden and more. People get the big picture and are backing this, and that’s wonderful.”

“The Karate Kid – The Musical” is the perfect show to lead STAGES and St. Louis into the future. With the book by the film’s writer, Robert Mark Kamen, the musical has been creatively reimagined for the stage, honoring the story with a new voice.

Lane concludes the best way to support STAGES St. Louis is by going to see the show now through June 26. “I can guarantee you’ll be moved by this story and have an extraordinary time.”

STAGES St. Louis, 210 E. Monroe Ave., Kirkwood, 314-821-2407, stagesstlouis.org

