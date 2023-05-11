Theatre is always changing and evolving to showcase new stories and new voices. STAGES St. Louis is evolving as well, hoping to use its 37th season to shine the spotlight on diverse storytellers while staying true to the company’s mission of preserving and advancing theatre through excellence in performance and education.

“We are interested in telling different stories and electing the right storytellers for them,” says Gayle Seay, STAGES artistic director. “We are diversifying the storytellers and therefore diversifying the stories told.”

STAGES will bring three new shows to the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center this year, including Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida; Clue, the company’s first play in 30 years; and Million Dollar Quartet, which will feature members of the cast playing instruments live on stage.

“We’re asking the question of what do we want STAGES to be as we move forward,” adds executive producer Andrew Kuhlman. “We’re listening to our staff, trustees, artists, audience, and community as we define what’s next for this great organization.”

Kuhlman took over as executive producer in January 2023, having worked with STAGES since graduating college. He quickly fell in love with the administration side of theatre and is thrilled to work with Seay on bringing these magical shows to life.

Seay originally worked with STAGES as an actor in the late ‘90s before working as a casting director in New York. She has since worked as a choreographer and associate director before taking the position of artistic director in 2022. She’s excited to introduce the next generation to the different roles in theatre.

“We have two STAGES Performing Arts Academy kids in AIDA this year and that’s super important as well,” she says. “We’re trying to support and promote our academy. These kids are the future of theatre and we need to cultivate them with care.”

“We’re focused on preparing the best future for STAGES,” Kuhlman says. “This company will exist beyond us; it’s a fabric of the arts community and it’s our job to prepare for the people who have it after us.”

Kuhlman and Seay add that they both believe theatre is about giving people catharsis and hope that STAGES continues to give audiences that experience. From learning more about a group of people to learning more about themselves, STAGES intends to make audiences feel changed by the time they leave the theatre.

“So much of what we do is for our audience,” Kuhlman concludes. “The St. Louis arts community is so special and I want to thank them for coming back. They’re keeping what we do viable and alive.”

