St. Jude Research Hospital Promotes Care and Treatment Across the Globe

Since opening its doors in 1962, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has stayed true to its mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer, while ensuring families never recieve a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.
“We believe that all a family should have to worry about is helping their child live,” explains Allison Newton, Market Director for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “St. Jude has helped to increase the childhood cancer survival rates from 20 percent to more than 80 percent.”
The hospital treats not only acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of childhood cancer, but also other life-threatening pediatric conditions, including immunodeficiency diseases, blood disorders and sickle cell disease.
St. Jude is leading the way in how the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancers. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, so that doctors and scientists around the world can use that knowledge to save thousands more lives.
Newton explains, “We’re taking St. Jude to the world. Ninety percent of young cancer patients live in low- and middle-income countries with an estimated cure rate of only 20 percent. We are trying to change that.”
One way St. Jude looks to support its lifesaving research is through fundraising initiatives. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, organized by major childhood cancer organizations nationally, and St. Jude will be kicking off the related festivities with its Saints Gala presented by Centene Charitable Foundation on August 28.
“Throughout September, there will be several ways for the St. Louis community to get involved,” Newton explains. “We will be wrapping up Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the St. Jude Walk/Run at Ballpark Village on Sept. 25, and on the same day, there will be a St. Jude Walk/Run at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.”
The Saints Gala name plays on St. Louis, St. Jude and the Saints Candles line created by majority St. Louis Cardinals owners Bill and Ira DeWitt, the proceeds of which benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The DeWitts are honorary co-chairs for the Saints Gala, alongside former Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith and his fiancée, Yolonda Lankford.
“Bill and I are honored to play a part in the inaugural Saints Gala in St. Louis this summer,” says Ira DeWitt. “We have been partnering with St. Jude through the sales of our candle line, and this gala is an exciting and meaningful way to further engage the St. Louis community with the important and lifesaving mission of St. Jude.”
Guests will receive star treatment, from the gold-carpet entrance to the cocktail hour and dinner on the surface of Busch Stadium. There, the first-ever St. Jude Mission Experience will be unveiled; a 3D sculpture experience that brings St. Jude patient artwork to life.
Special speakers will include a St. Jude survivor from St. Louis who is now a physician at St. Jude. Additionally, there will be an auction that includes a seven-day wine experience for four in Tuscany, Italy, with a St. Louis native host and a VIP experience to watch the Inspiration4 spacecraft launch.
The goal of this fundraising event is to raise $1.5 million. There will be a fireworks display when the goal is reached, followed by an after-party on the warning track. For those who can’t attend in person, these offerings can be bid on online.
“This Saints Gala weaves the powerful mission of St. Jude with the rich tradition of the St. Louis Cardinals,” Gala Chair Katie Marischen confirms. “Guests will experience a star-studded evening, the likes of which our city has never seen – all right in the heart of Busch Stadium!”
ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 680 Craig Road, No.300, St. Louis, 314-925-5600, stjude.org
WHAT/WHERE/WHEN
The Saints Gala
Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Ave. St. Louis
Aug. 28, 2021, 6 p.m.
Presented by Centene Charitable Foundation and co-sponsored by Renaissance Financial, Clayco Inc., Vee-Jay Cement, the Joyce Aboussie Charitable Foundation and Stifel, this gala lets guests experience an extravagant night on the diamond of Busch Stadium! Enjoy cocktails, dinner and after-party entertainment while supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Register online at stjude.org/thesaintsgala.