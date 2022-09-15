St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Upcoming Gala Showcases Patient Experiences at Centene Stadium

When a child receives a cancer diagnosis, there is a lot of fear and uncertainty. One thing families shouldn’t have to worry about is how they’re going to pay for treatment. That is the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and it ensures that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital wants the family to focus on helping their child live, and this helps take the weight off their shoulders,” says Katie Marischen, event chair for the upcoming St. Jude Miracle Under the Stars Gala.

This one-of-a-kind fundraising event helps fund the St. Jude mission, with 82 cents of every dollar donated going to support current as well as future needs of St. Jude. Treatments invented at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

The St. Jude Miracle Under the Stars Gala will be held on Feb. 11, 2023, at the newly constructed Centene Stadium, home of St. Louis CITY SC. Marischen and the Gala Committee are looking forward to surpassing the $1.7 million raised at the last gala, in late summer of 2021.

“We’re really excited – St. Jude did the gala last year at Busch Stadium, and it was a huge success,” says the gala’s impact chair, Greg Keller. “We think with the excitement around soccer in St. Louis, showing the stadium about a month before the season starts is a great intro, and it will be great to see the stadium get behind the event.”

Thanks to The Centene Charitable Foundation’s generous support, the gala will showcase the new stadium, beginning with a cocktail hour at the Together Credit Union Club, overlooking the field, before enjoying dinner and a program in the ULTRA Club and an afterparty in the VIP Pitch Club.

“One of the things we try to do is bring in mission experiences so that our guests can get the experience of the hospital without being there,” Marischen says. “There will be [virtual reality] experiences and patient artwork so guests can experience what patients and families are experiencing.”

Marischen and Keller also hope that this event raises more awareness about St. Jude, including the fact that it shares all of its research with doctors and scientists worldwide.

“It’s an incredible web that keeps growing,” Marischen says. “St. Jude asks, ‘How far can we get this information to save as many children as possible?’”

Even if you aren’t able to attend or sponsor the event, there are a number of ways to help support St. Jude and give to the gala, including for local, small businesses. Keller adds that this event brings the St. Louis community together in a crowning jewel.

“It’s about serving children, and it’s about people in the community that we were fortunate to share and help others,” he says.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is looking forward to this inspiring and elegant night at Centene Stadium – and to topping that $1.7 million. Learn how you can help St. Jude understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases across the world today.

ALSAC/St. Jude Regional Office, 680 Craig Road, Suite 300, St. Louis, 314-925-5600, stjude.org

WHAT/WHERE/WHEN

St. Jude Miracle Under the Stars Gala

Feb. 11, 2023

Be one of the first to experience the new Centene Stadium at this stylish event benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to treat childhood cancer while children’s families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Learn more at stjude.org/MiracleUnderTheStars.