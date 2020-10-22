SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Delivers The Best Care to Children in Need

For children and families who are fighting for their lives, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is not only the place to get better – it becomes a sanctuary. A pioneer in health care, the hospital uses front-line medicine to provide the best quality of life for its young patients.

“No family, no child wants to see a hematologist or oncologist,” says Dr. Bill Ferguson, pediatric hematology and oncology. “We never treat things that are not serious. If you need a doctor in those areas, you need a facility that treats the child, [not just the medical issue]. We deliver two aspects of care: State-of-the art medical care [and] a uniquely supportive atmosphere for families and kids.”

That first aspect of care is furthered by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital’s involvement with other groups of hospitals, allowing it access to “cutting-edge medicine, so we can continue pushing the frontiers [of health care],” Ferguson notes.

According to Ferguson, when treating hemophilia, a bleeding disorder that appears almost exclusively in boys, waiting to treat bleeding episodes often resulted in damaged joints and long-term disability. Preventing bleeding episodes, with clotting factors, requires around three intravenous injections a week.

“In late 2018, a new drug was approved,” he describes. “It’s not a clotting factor, but an antibody that acts like the missing factor in hemophilia. It lasts in the body longer, so patients only require an injection every two weeks or so – which makes a big difference.”