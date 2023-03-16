St. Louis has an exemplary arts community that is growing every day, and nothing showcases that growth better than the Saint Louis Ballet.

“Under the leadership of the wonderful Gen Horiuchi, Saint Louis Ballet grew from a small civic organization to a world-renowned ballet made up of 21 dancers,” explains Saint Louis Ballet 2023 Gala Chairperson Allison Benney. “We are the only resident ballet company in St. Louis. People who attend our performances are supporting outstanding dancers who have come from all over the country to live in our community.”

The Saint Louis Ballet is still growing and recently expanded by adding a new, larger studio that’s perfect for daily rehearsals and conditioning. In the fall, the ballet also launched a second company through the Professional Training Program, allowing dancers to train and transition from students to professionals while growing the company from within.

However, Benney says that the change the Saint Louis Ballet is most excited about is the addition of live music to its performances.

“Live music enhances the audience experience by combining the lush sounds of live music with the art and talent of the ballet company,” she says. “We are looking forward to performing ‘Swan Lake’ accompanied by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra here at the end of April.”

This spring performance, live at the Touhill Performing Arts Center from Friday April 28 to Sunday April-30, is the first time the Saint Louis Ballet will be performing the full length of “Swan Lake” since 2016. “‘Swan Lake’ gives the dancers a unique opportunity to step into character and deliver an extremely dynamic performance through story-telling and emotional choreography,” Benney says.

Following “Swan Lake,” the Saint Louis Ballet will be hosting its 2023 En Pointe Gala on Saturday May 13 at The Chase Park Plaza. This year’s theme is “Raise the Barre”, an ode to the 1920s.The evening includes a cocktail hour, seated dinner, auction, dancing, and the highlight of the night – a live performance by Saint Louis Ballet. Tickets are available online at stlouisballet.org/gala2023.

“We are honoring Blanche Touhill, chancellor emerita of the University of Missouri-St. Louis,” Benney adds. “Our home venue, the beautiful Touhill Performing Arts Center, was built under her leadership as UMSL’s chancellor from 1991 to 2002. We are so grateful for all she has done for the St. Louis arts community and look forward to honoring her at the gala.”

Benney concludes that throughout all of its growth, the Saint Louis Ballet continues to have a strong commitment to education and outreach. Learn more about the free Pointe To Succeed program and more on its website, as well as how you can support Saint Louis Ballet today.

Saint Louis Ballet, 218 THF Blvd., Chesterfield, 636-537-1998, stlouisballet.org