Saint Louis Art Museum Showcases a Star Collection From Former Cardinals Hall of Famer

For more than 20 years, former St. Louis Cardinals catcher and Hall of Famer Ted Simmons has been collecting contemporary art with his wife, Maryanne Ellison Simmons, a master printer and publisher of fine art. Together, the couple has collected more than 800 works on paper, and in 2020, they approached the Saint Louis Art Museum for a joint purchase-gift of the collection.

“They’d had such a great experience in St. Louis and felt very welcomed and really wanted to give back,” explains curator Andrea Ferber. “We’ve been cataloging it since 2020.”

Now the museum is introducing this newly acquired collection with an exhibition titled “Catching the Moment,” running from June 26 through Sept. 11. The exhibition will showcase about 200 works in the overall collection and expose the breadth of contemporary art.

“There is no answer to ‘What is contemporary art?,’ and this is an invitation to engage with that,” says curator Clare Kobasa. “This exhibit reflects the multiplicity and variety of contemporary art. The wealth of ways of looking at the world – these are all artists that have transformed how I see things.”

The exhibition goes into depth with certain artists, including Missouri printmaker and satirist Tom Huck, Mexican American Enrique Chagoya and one of Maryanne Ellison Simmons’ colleagues, native artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith. Each artist’s work follows how that artist saw the surrounding world at the time and in the place he or she was were living.

“One artist I have loved getting to know her work is Lilliana Porter, an Argentinian artist,” Kobasa adds. “She uses small figurines she’s gotten from flea markets and other places over the years. She calls them her cast of characters and builds narratives around them.”

There is an audio guide to the exhibition where artists and scholars – as well as Ted and Maryanne Ellison Simmons themselves – speak about the works as you tour; it is also available online. Kobasa and Ferber encourage exploration of the collection through videos, essays and interviews, available through the website’s study room.

“These works are all staying at SLAM – they will be assessable even after the exhibit is over,” Kobasa concludes. “This is the opening of the collection and the beginning of a long and fruitful access to this art.”

Saint Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis, 314-721-0072, slam.org

