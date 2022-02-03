Rohan Woods School Engages Students with Their Community

Education isn’t just about preparing students for a career; it’s about preparing students to be a part of their communities. Through a Project Approach and hands-on learning, Rohan Woods School teaches its pillars of respect, responsibility and leadership to children from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade, encouraging them to be active participants in their neighborhoods and community.
“Project Approach allows kids to not only learn about projects of great interest to them but learn how to do their own research and design how they want to share with an audience,” explains Sam Page, the head of school.
Middle school teacher Alex Dzurick agrees that Project-Based Learning is an integral part of teaching children real-world skills. “That hands-on, practical, start-and-complete-a-project-on-your-own approach – that’s how they’re going to apply their knowledge in the real world,” he says. “These realistic situations show students how not only to collect their knowledge but how to apply it.”
Working in small groups, students learn the importance of teamwork, as well as how to have creative and productive conversations, and gain confidence in public speaking through a presentation to the school at the end of each project. “Students can learn what kind of a partner they are,” Page adds “They can identify what they do well and set goals on areas they need to grow for their next project.”
Rohan Woods uses the Project Approach not only to help students learn for real-world situations but also to help them learn how they can impact the community around them. A recent example of this is the sixth grade leadership class and its current water-efficiency project.
“I was connected to a program with Ameren and Spire about water and efficiency,” Dzurick says. “I have a background in sustainability, and I thought this was a perfect way to make an impact on these kids.”
Ameren and Spire ship kits with materials that increase energy efficiency within the home, including low-flow showerheads, a whistle to alert the homeowner when his or her furnace filter is getting clogged and more. Every member of the sixth grade leadership class at Rohan Woods will be given several days to learn how each material works, and then be able to make additional kits with instructions that the students will take into their homes, as well as gift to the school’s faculty.
“It’s as a thank-you and also a way to take the project and make an impact,” Dzurick explains. “They’ll learn it, impact it at home, and then, based on what they learn, they can take it one step further and give back to the people who gave to them before they move on from the school.”
Furthermore, this serves as an innovative way to share energy-saving solutions. Dzurick hopes to see the information gathered by students spread from their families and faculty into neighborhoods and communities. “Ameren and Spire are gracious to sponsor it – it’s an amazing opportunity for students to dig into something meaningful with a direct impact,” he says.
Dzurick and Page both agree that Rohan Woods is blessed by its small size, which allows the school to have such unique learning programs that every student is able to participate in, as well as creating a tightknit, familylike environment. Students are able to socialize with different age groups regularly, broadening their experiences and improving their confidence.
Driven by its mission and pillars, Rohan Woods prepares students not only for their next academic step but also for how to be active and engaged members of their community, teaching the next generation of inspiring leaders. “We are really proud that we can be a part of that journey,” Page concludes.
Rohan Woods School, 1515 Bennett Ave., St. Louis, 314-821-6270, rohanwoods.org