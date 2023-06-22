Striving for excellence since 1974, Rite-A-Way Tree Service has served homeowners and commercial customers throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area. Under the second-generation leadership of Brad Stricker, Rite-A-Way Tree Service has grown the legacy established by the company’s founder and Brad’s father, Earl Stricker. With big steel-toed boots to fill, Stricker has worked to make Rite-A-Way Tree Service the most trusted tree service company in the area, adding skilled employees and new pieces of equipment in order to offer the top-level service that its customers deserve.

Rite-A-Way Tree Service is a full-service tree maintenance company capable of professionally handling any job. With ISA Certified Arborist Ben Hammond on staff, Rite-A-Way is capable of providing a knowledgeable assessment of the trees within your landscape. After completing the tree assessment, Rite-A-Way will lay out a plan for the best course of action, whether that be pruning, canopy cleaning, lifting and clearing, support system installation, lightening protection, or complete tree and stump removal.

Two of the main tree problems Rite-A-Way observes in the St. Louis area are oak gall in oak trees and emerald ash borer in ash trees. Unfortunately, many times these two insect issues result in decline that will be fatal for the tree. If you believe that your oak or ash trees may be infested, Rite-A-Way Tree Service will examine your trees to determine if they must be removed.

If it is determined that your tree does need to be removed, Rite-A-Way has begun employing the use of a crane. For many removal projects a crane offers a nearly zero impact tree removal process, which provides little to no effect on the surrounding landscape. Frequently, tree removal is not required; often, tree pruning is the best option moving forward.

The necessity of tree pruning at three-to-five-year intervals has a positive impact on the overall health of your tree and can also mitigate the risk present from tree storm damage.

Rite-A-Way Tree Service, LLC, 1036 David Meadows Drive, St. Charles, 314-427-7325, riteawaytreeservice.com