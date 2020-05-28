Ste. Genevieve, Missouri - The Best in Small-Town Charm and Big-City Enjoyment

Ask your average St. Louisan, says resident Frank Rolfe, and they’ll tell you that Ste. Genevieve is a day’s drive from the city. As Rolfe explains though, they’re missing out on a rich culture of history and architecture – all within an hour commute of St. Louis.

“It’s a cultural oasis,” he says. “Beautiful scenery and architecture, and no crime. I’ve visited other towns that are historically important or have a lot of charm – but they’re in the middle of nowhere. I’ve never seen any place that has as much to offer as Ste. Genevieve.”

Surrounded by state parks and wine country, the picturesque community recently received National Park status.

“My house, called The Academy, serves as two firsts in American history,” Rolfe notes. “It was the first public school west of the Mississippi and the first Christian Brothers School in North America.”

Ste. Genevieve lays claim to the largest number of vertical log structures in the United States, rivaling the living-history museum of Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. Rolfe’s property, the Ste. Genevieve Academy, first became a school in the early 1800s. General Firmin Rozier took over the property and reopened it as a private boys’ school in 1854, building an additional wing and enlarging the structure to 7,500 square feet.

“The walls of the house, which are two-feet thick, are the original walls of Fort de Chartres,” Rolfe details. “The town took stones from the French fort, [abandoned in 1772,] put them on rafts and crashed them on the shore down the river. They hauled these heavy stones up to the highest point in Ste. Genevieve County to build it.”