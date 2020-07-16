SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis Delivers the Future of Health Care

When coronavirus first reached the St. Louis community, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital immediately went into action. The new hospital, set to open on September 1, plays a pivotal role in improving the state of the city and surrounding areas through emergency services. Funded in large part through a campaign which many local individual and corporate benefactors have taken part in, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital’s lifesaving work is looking to further cement it’s more than 80-year history of caring for the people of St. Louis.

In collaboration with Saint Louis University School of Medicine and the exceptional care provided by SluCare physicians, the hospital serves as an academic medical center, where research trials exploring the latest in medicine are conducted. Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral medication, is being hailed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, as having a “significant positive effect” in treating the virus, according to St. Louis magazine. COVID-19 patients hospitalized at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital were among the first in St. Louis to receive the drug therapy as part of a trial.

In addition, the new SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, a Level 1 Trauma Center, boasts an expanded emergency department – three times the current space – preparing it for any urgent situation that may arise now or in the future. New technology – like digital white boards and in-suite entertainment for patients, along with redesigned department layouts that move critical imaging equipment inside the emergency department – improve the patient’s experience and the workflow for physicians, employees and students. Never has it been more evident to the community at-large how it is vital to further advance health care.