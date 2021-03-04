Experience Premium, Personalized Care at Mari de Villa Senior Living

Since opening its doors in 1960, Mari de Villa has operated under the conviction that no two people age the same way. Therefore, the senior living community has made it its mission to provide personalized care for its every resident.
“Every day, we get up committed to providing the best care we can.” says president and CEO Fred Wiesehan. “We have created a personal approach at Mari de Villa by remaining true to our core values.”
With its 22-acre campus in Town and Country, Mari de Villa offers a variety of levels of care, from independent living in its Villa Estates to 24-hour care in its Villa West, Villa East and Waterford buildings.
Mari de Villa’s dedicated and experienced staff are committed to serve each resident’s unique needs. “We don’t have multiple locations to focus on, so the staff truly get to know our guests and their families,” Wiesehan says. “Caring for the guests of Mari de Villa has truly been the life of many of the staff and management, some who have been part of Mari de Villa for more than 40 years.”
For residents needing individual attention, Villa East and Waterford have a variety of care levels, allowing residents to age gracefully. “As our guests grow older, it is generally the case that his or her care needs will increase,” Wiesehan explains. “Being licensed as a skilled nursing [facility], we can adapt to these changes with little disruption to them.”
With the help of outstanding staff, Mari de Villa has been able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic without a single case in the first 10 months. “We did have a few cases in November and December, but we are now COVID-free once again at Mari de Villa,” Wiesehan says. “With the exception of a few newer residents, all Mari de Villa residents have received both doses of the vaccine.” The community is planning to re-open dining rooms and resume live music and indoor visits in March, following safety guidelines and restrictions.
The Independent Living Villa Estates extend beyond physical health, with a concentrated focus on emotional comfort and wellbeing. Residents are given all the accommodations of a luxury resort, including water aerobic classes, exercise classes, clubs and outings that allow residents to stay active with their interests and lifestyles. The villas range from 1,000 to more than 3,000 square feet and feature décor chosen by the resident.
“The senior living landscape can be very confusing for families trying to navigate through the senior living options,” Wiesehan says. ”We would welcome the opportunity to tour families through Mari de Villa and answer any questions you may have. We are confident you will be pleased with what you see.”
Mari de Villa, 13900 Clayton Road, Town and Country, 636-227-5347, maridevilla.com