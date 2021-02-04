Decorate Your Garden With Historic and Unique Items at Petals Patio and Garden

While the weather outside may be chilly and grey, it’s never too early to start planning your outdoor spaces – or spruce up your indoor garden. Petals Patio and Garden has the unique and high-quality items to brighten any room, indoors or out.
“People are spending more time in their homes and gardens this year,” says owner Hugh Eastwood. “People start thinking about gardening and improving the feel of their homes.”
Petals Patio and Garden works with a number of artisans known for handcrafting their work, making each piece showcased in its Ladue storefront and available online entirely unique. This includes a partnership with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, allowing Petals Patio and Garden to ship its hand-thrown and hand-glazed pottery throughout the United States.
“Kew really was the impetus for the store,” Eastwood says. “The pottery is so unique and historic; the imperfections from being handmade are part of its charm. They’re hearty and ship well, too.”
All purchases of Kew pottery support the garden and come with literature and information for people who want to learn more about the UNESCO World Heritage Site. “You get a whole experience when you purchase with us,” Eastwood says.
Petals Patio and Garden opened in Ladue this summer and also hosts hand-forged garden tools from Fisher Blacksmithing, a British-trained blacksmith operating out of Montana, as well as double-stemmed orchids from Hawaii and, recently, home and garden books.
“We’re expanding into featuring books from local authors,” Eastwood adds. “We would like to do signings and events to draw people into the store. We’re always open to new items and creating new relationships with those we partner with.”
The response, according to Eastwood, is already phenomenal – from the supportive community of merchants in and around Ladue to its incredibly satisfied customers. “Our items have a story behind them; there’s a reason to keep coming back,” he concludes.
Petals Patio & Garden, 9757 Clayton Road, Ladue, 314-942-1536, petalspatio.com