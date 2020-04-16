Care To Learn Raises Up the Region's Children

Poverty can have lasting effects on youth as they pursue their educations. Care to Learn seeks to even the playing field by gifting schoolchildren with what they, at a most basic human level, deserve: access to food, clean hygiene and health care.

Founder Doug Pitt recalls community stories of three siblings sharing a toothbrush, or a little girl wearing her mother’s high-heeled shoes because she had no other options, or the fifth-grade boy who was teased for wearing his mother’s jeans. These tales drove him into action.

“If I could just find these kids, give them self-esteem and just let them be kids,” he recalls. “These things are simple fixes and, so, Care to Learn was born.”

The Greater St. Louis Region chapter hosts its annual fundraiser, a Venetian Masquerade Ball, to support the organization in its efforts. “We stretch the donation dollars a lot farther and get them right to the kids,” Pitt details. “A lot of young kids deal with adult situations. We can smooth this passage and get them back in the classroom.”

During the COVID-19 public health crisis, Care to Learn has taken action to assist children with their immediate health, hunger and hygiene needs. The organization hopes to sustain this effort but funds are going out faster than usual because of the heightened needs of the community. Your donations can ensure Care to Learn continues its great work.

Donn Sorensen, advisory board chair, believes people need community to flourish and that this happens through access to food, health care, education, infrastructure and justice. “Those in poverty don’t necessarily have access,” he says. “That’s what giving back does – it fixes injustices.”