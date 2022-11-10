Old Newsboys Day Returns to St. Louis Street Corners

On Thursday, Nov. 17, hundreds of green-aproned volunteers will once again be out on local street corners, raising money in support of St. Louis children’s charities. For 66 years, Old Newsboys Day has been galvanizing community businesses, organizations, students, and families to help provide for at-risk children in throughout the St. Louis metro area.

Participating business, the Sunset Ford Auto Group, has partnered with Old Newsboys for more than 25 years and with multiple generations. Co-chairing this year’s Old Newsboys Campaign for Kids are Pete Heutel and Justin Heutel, cousins.

“It all started when our Sunset Hills location volunteered to sell newspapers on Old Newsboys Day many years ago,” explains Justin Heutel, a fifth-generation general manager of Sunset Ford Auto Group alongside Pete Heutel. “The more Sunset Ford participated with Old Newsboys – and Pete and I have come of age to run Sunset Ford – that’s when we got more involved in the Old Newsboys organization. From selling newspapers on the corners to now overseeing the 2022 Campaign. It’s just something that has grown with us.”

“It’s a tradition that has been passed down,” Pete Heutel adds. “Our fathers, who are brothers, got involved, and we followed them. It is our privilege to lend a hand to lead the organization in its mission to assist area children’s charities. Old Newsboys continues its tradition of raising both funds and awareness for the children’s charities that do not always get recognized. Many of the organization are in-the-trenches relying on volunteers and the support of the generous people of St. Louis. Even just a few dollars can make a significant difference for these programs that are offering children hope, warmth and support.”

Volunteers with the Old Newsboys campaign will be selling a special edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in support of the children’s charities. The Old Newsboys’ grant and allocation committee members work closely with business and community leaders throughout the metro area to maximize impact.

Justin and Pete Heutel have continued Sunset Ford Auto Group’s history of philanthropy, passed down through the generations, and they are not the only ones on the Old Newsboys board with a long history. Justin Heutel reminisces that there are members on the board that he assisted in the early days of his involvement. “I think it feels like family,” he says. “You learn a lot from individuals who serve on the board of directors, many are former chairs themselves, representing many industries and fields. You get to meet so many interesting people from around St. Louis and learn about the type of businesses they operate; it is truly diverse. Our members are exposed to people you might not always meet.”

You too can join in the tradition and help Old Newsboys serve metro area children, not only by purchasing a paper on Old Newsboys Day but also by volunteering for future events, such as its polo match, held every fall. “The polo match is another aspect of the organization that makes it fun to contribute and donate and help out – it supports a great cause,” Justin Heutel says. “I think that has opened Old Newsboys to a larger group.”

The organization’s website also has information on how to get involved on an individual level or through becoming a business leader, as well as how to fill out a request form for a local charity in need. “It’s super easy to get involved, and it’s never too late to help,” says Pete Heutel. “It’s important for people to support this organization.”

This month, take part in bringing the St. Louis community together through supporting a time-honored tradition. On November 17, before your morning commute, be sure to put a few extra dollars in your pocket to give to an Old Newsboys volunteer to purchase your very own special edition – all for a great cause.