Old Newsboys Day Continues to Serve St. Louis Children

A treasured tradition in St. Louis, the Old Newsboys organization is bringing back the annual in-person polo match, in an effort to raise funds for at-risk children who are supported by local charities.

“Old Newsboys donates to over 150 children’s charities throughout the St. Louis area,” says Gussie Busch, event co-chair of the polo match. “These are children who need basic human necessities … that most people take for granted.”

His fellow co-chair, Missy Hill concurs: “That need has always been there,” she says. “These charities need food, school supplies, beds, blankets – nitty-gritty items.”

The 2021 charity polo match benefits Old Newsboys, and promises excitement for all in an open-air environment.

“The star attraction is the polo match,” Hill says. “It’s exciting to have Gussie Busch, a world-known outstanding polo player, … on the field [and] also heading up the event.”

Busch will join some of the best players from around the country, according to the sportsman, on one of the top fields in the world at August Busch Polo Club in Defiance.

“I find polo to be an extremely exciting sport,” Busch says. “These magnificent, 1,000-pound animals run up to 30 to 40 miles per hour, making the sport not only a thrill to play but also to watch. The competition on horses is unlike any other.”

Hill credits Busch for the addition of a band to close out the day’s events. “My co-chair is young and vital, and has fresh ideas,” she says. Griffin & The Gargoyles will take the stage at 3:30 p.m., post-game.