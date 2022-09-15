Old Newsboys Continues the Tradition to Aid Children With Annual Polo Match

Saddle up for what’s sure to be the event of the season — the fourth annual Old Newsboys Charity Polo Match.
“Over the last 25 years, I’ve done a lot of special events and fundraising in the St. Louis community and this is such a good one,” says Missy Hill, co-chair of Old Newsboys Charity Polo Match, slated for Saturday, October 1. “All of the dollars that are raised at the match go directly to the kids, so it’s just a wonderful event.”
Since its founding in 1957, the Old Newsboys organization has made it its mission to raise funds for hundreds of area organizations that support at-risk children in St. Louis – and this tried and true tradition still stands strong today.
“Old Newsboys purpose is to help the smaller children’s charities in the St. Louis area. Old Newsboys provides funding for these organizations to purchase essentials, such as food, school supplies, bedding, sometimes even beds,” says Hill.
Although the organization fundraises year-round, one of its largest fundraisers of the year is the annual “Pony Up for Kids” Old Newsboys Polo Match – its gearing up for greatness!
“It is so much fun,” says Hill of the event. “A lot of people in St. Louis are not familiar with the game of polo, but it really is an exciting game to watch. The match will be fast-moving, world class with beautiful horses and wonderful equestrians - just thrilling to watch.”
Hill cites the polo match as a family friendly affair. “We have a fun children’s area with activities for the kids including face painting, bounce houses, crafts, and even free snow cones. At half-time there will be a kid’s horse race on field where kids will ride these little ‘noodle’ ponies that they have just created in the children’s area. It’ great fun for the kids!”
Adults can have a little fun, too! While it is not mandatory, wearing creative hats to the match is encouraged. “The Saks Fifth Avenues’ ‘Top Topper’ hat contest will be held during the halftime festivities,” Hills says, noting the winner will walk away with a nice gift. “And let us not forget the celebratory half-time divot stomp where everyone is invited to come on field and enjoy a champagne toast!”
The event will feature a VIP lounge area with all-inclusive food and drinks for VIP ticketholders. VIP tickets are available for this area, but seats are filling up fast. “Also in the VIP area is a cigar roller, a unique auction with items that guest will be eager to bid on, plus a few other surprises too!” says Hill.
Gates at the August Busch Polo Club in Defiance will open at noon and the official “ball drop” to start the match is at 1:30 p.m. “We invite everyone to attend,” Hill says. “Ticket options truly abound – with general admission at $25 for a carload, field-side reserved tailgating spots where you can create your very own party or the all-inclusive VIP field-side experience. Whatever your choice is, there is a ticket for everyone.”
“There are many galas and charity golf tournaments but there are very few charity polo events,” Hill concludes. “This event is something you can enjoy, while at the same time feel good that you have help at risk children and see something that you normally do not get to see. It is just an incredibly fun day with a cause.”
WHAT/WHERE/WHEN
Old Newsboys Charity Polo Match
Saturday Oct. 1, from 12 to 6 p.m.
August Busch Polo Club
To purchase tickets, visit oldnewsboysday.org.