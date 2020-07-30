Nonprofit Spotlight: SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

James G. Koman joined the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation Board of Governors in 2007, and in January 2020, he began a 2-year term as the board’s president. Koman is CEO and founder of ElmTree Funds, a St. Louis-based commercial real estate investment firm. In his role, he oversees company operations and provides strategic vision, with an established network of more than $3.6 billion in real estate assets.
“For my wife, Jennifer, and I, the health of our region’s children is very important,” Koman says. “So I am honored to start this new chapter.”
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation provides the financial support necessary for delivering exceptional health care to all children in need of care. Through proactive community and communication efforts, philanthropic giving and stewardship, the foundation’s mission is to build strong partnerships that will result in world-class pediatric health care at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
In the early 1950s, a group of local leaders convened to oversee the campaign to build the nation’s first free-standing Catholic children’s hospital. This dedicated team would later form a board of governors to provide oversight of all fundraising activities in support of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
When the hospital opened its doors in 1956, the field of pediatric medicine was in its early days. At a time when only 4 percent of physicians in the state of Missouri were pediatricians, the hospital’s partnership with Saint Louis University School of Medicine meant that families from previously underserved sections of the City of St. Louis, as well as the Metro East, would have access to high-quality care for their children.
Today, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon serves more than 200,000 children every year, from the first Level I pediatric trauma center in the state and clinical programs that have been nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report, to community outreach and education programs.
In spite of the community challenges brought on by COVID-19 in the first half of the year, Koman adds, “We can’t forget the struggles that are faced every day at Cardinal Glennon. Our dedicated, loyal health care workers show up every day and work tirelessly to help kids and their families, because they still need us.”
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-577-5605, glennon.org
