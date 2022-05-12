New Beginnings at The Fountains of West County

There’s a lot to consider when moving yourself or a loved one into a senior living community, but what it all comes down to is the sincerity of the care it provides. Whether that care is for physical or mental aging or care for the quality of each resident’s day-to-day experiences, The Fountains of West County has made that sincerity its priority. The Fountains’ true love for seniors is apparent as its staff is dedicated to offering each resident a healthy, active and enriched lifestyle.
Locally owned and operated for almost 20 years, The Fountains of West County offers all of the best in senior living in a convenient west St. Louis County location. The owners are on-site daily, know each resident by name and own no other properties – making The Fountains their only priority.
“Our owners are genuinely invested in the community, the residents and their employers,” says executive director Julie Sanford. “I have been with The Fountains since 2005 and am proud to have experienced a long tenure with my staff, including managers, drivers, housekeepers and concierges.”
“For me personally, I do not feel like I am going to work every day – I feel like I am going to my second home,” adds Amanda Dees, director of marketing. “I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to be around this wonderful group of residents and staff. You feel the vibrance of the community the moment you walk through the door.”
On top of that, The Fountains provides a continuum of care; its distinct independent living, assisted living and memory care communities are all within the same campus, with affordable, all-inclusive monthly rental pricing to provide peace of mind for residents and their families as they plan for the future. There are no buy-ins or à la carte charges.
The Fountains offers a variety of spacious floor plans and recently underwent an independent living expansion in late 2018, which added additional one and two bedroom upscale apartments that also include in-unit washers and dryers. The community even has a dedicated move-in coordinator that provides residents complimentary assistance every step of the way as they transition into their new home.
In order to strive to keep its residents as independent as possible, The Fountains offers a robust calendar of social and wellness activities which are available both within the community and as outings. A comprehensive transportation program is available for grocery stores, banks, post offices and more, and has no limit on the number of days it can take residents to medical appointments.
Upscale amenities and services are readily available, including restaurant-style dining options, an indoor pool and spa, movie theatre, art studio and game rooms, Kaldi’s coffee lounge, 24-hour concierge services, two beautiful courtyards with walking paths and much more. The entire community is the residents’ home to enjoy and live the stress free life they deserve.
“Our residents are truly family and they are valued,” concludes owner Barry Yoffie. “My father is a resident in our independent living community and it brings me great joy being able to see him participating in all of the amenities we have to offer.”
