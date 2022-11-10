Mosby Building Arts Helps You Maximize Your Curb Appeal With a Guide to Front Doors

A front door is the first impression of your home, and it should reflect your personality and style. When it comes to curb appeal, your choice of door can make a dramatic statement.
If your current door is tired and dated, then it’s time to invest in a new one. But where to begin? Mosby Building Arts Home Consultant Kevin Marler shares what to consider when choosing a new front door.
Style and Color
Make sure the color and style of your front door complement the existing style of your home, for instance, modern vs. traditional. “There are certain types of doors that work well with certain types of homes,” Marler explains. “For example, a Craftsman style door – you probably would not use that on a contemporary home so the door needs to fit the home.”
Door Material
There are different types of materials to choose from when it comes to your front door, such as wood, fiberglass, and steel. You will find wood doors on older and newer homes, but most new homes tend to feature fiberglass or steel doors. If security is an important factor, a 20-gauge steel door offers maximum protection. Fiberglass doors usually have a larger scope of styles and designs to choose from. Wood doors are beautiful but tend to provide less insulation and may come at a higher price point. For the best of both worlds, consider a fiberglass door with wood grain that looks like real wood. Marler says, “Regardless of the door you choose, it should complement the style of your home, as well as provide security and ease of use.”
Energy Efficiency
Not only do older doors and their framing wear out over time, but moisture and mold damage can compromise energy efficiency as well. Proper installation of a new door will ensure your heating and cooling bills don’t rise more than necessary.
“When installing a new front door, installation is just as important as choosing a material. Even though you may select an energy efficient door, improper installation leaves the potential for air leakage around the door in the rough opening,” Marler says. So always make sure the door is installed by professionals for optimal energy efficiency.
Sidelights – Pros and Cons
Sidelights are vertical pieces of glass that are placed along the sides of the door. This feature adds intrigue and an inviting feel, while bringing in natural light to the entry. On the other hand, some homeowners may find sidelights take away from privacy as onlookers could peep in. If this is a concern, opt for obscure or frosted glass to block visibility into the home.
Door Hardware
Make sure that the hardware complements the door and the style of the home. For a contemporary home, Marler suggests to focus on bold hardware that’s beefier or has squared lines instead of softer edges.
