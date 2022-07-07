Mosby Building Arts Creates a Next Level Basment Redesign

The best basement remodel adds more than usable square footage to a home – it adds functionality and personality to your residence. Mosby Building Arts gives basements the same royal treatment they would any other floor in your home. Explore a recent Mosby lower-level remodel that is beautiful, useful and just what the homeowners needed.

The lower level of this home was transformed from a sea of unfinished storage to every homeowner’s dream, including an entertainment area, a wet bar, a home gym, an office, a bathroom and a wine room. Starting from a blank slate, designer Amy Miller and project manager Zane Wenglikowski created a space that was warm, welcoming and multifunctional.

“Over many collaborative meetings, we came up with designs that checked all of the client’s boxes,” Miller says.

While the basement isn’t a walk-out, it does have large windows, making it feel like a main floor living space. Miller utilized coordinating colors on the walls and cabinetry, as well as uniform wood floors throughout to create a cohesive, expansive space that is bright and inviting.

One of the items on the client’s checklist was to have a true gym that could be used for triathlon training and Mosby delivered. With glass doors, specialty blocking in the ceiling and electrical outlets in the floor for the equipment, attention to detail was key.

“The custom wine room is probably the most impressive feature of this remodel,” Miller adds. “The under-stair location was a challenge, but we found a way to optimize the space to accommodate the homeowner’s large wine collection.” The finished space is a self-contained, temperature-controlled environment which required specialty walls and door. The wine racking system had to be installed meticulously by hand by the team’s lead carpenter.

Mosby brings this kind of team effort into every design. Whether you’re looking for a basement redesign or have a remodeling project in another area of the house, rest assured that you can put your trust in Mosby Building Arts.

