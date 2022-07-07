McKnight Place Commits to Memorable Dining Experiences

With more than 30 years of experience in top-quality senior living, McKnight Place Assisted Living and Memory Care knows how to help its residents live fulfilling lives. The owners and professional staff make people their priority and enjoy getting to know all residents and their families. Nothing demonstrates this quite like the commitment to having the best-quality food available for all residents.

“Most of our residents like the type of food that brings some nostalgic memories to them,” explains Executive Chef John Morales. “Our job is to throw in a little twist here and there to introduce them to something new that they can enjoy and hopefully remember throughout the years.”

Morales began his career at The Gatesworth, under its renowned chef, Brian Hardy. Alongside him, Morales learned everything from the basics of cooking to the provision of the best service possible to the community’s residents. He has since earned a number of accolades from the American Culinary Federation, including the title of Junior Chef of the Year 2017.

After some time at Meadowbrook Country Club, learning to showcase everything he had learned in a fun and creative way, Morales returned to The Gatesworth properties to work at McKnight Place.

“This company will always have a special place in my heart so I always knew that I wanted to be a part of its growth,” he says. “From the ownership to our residents, it has always been a great place to work.”

Highlights of the McKnight Place dining experience include an expansive menu, custom food options, great conversations and first-class tableside service with a quality atmosphere. Furthermore, loved ones are encouraged to visit McKnight Place residents for a meal at any time. Residents can also share their favorite recipe, which can then be featured in future menus, something that Morales considers an exciting challenge.

“Our residents definitely make my job enjoyable,” he says. “I have grown attached to them and have enjoyed getting to know them.”

The McKnight Place residents return the sentiment: “Chef Morales is wonderful and I really enjoy the food,” says resident Mary Carr. “They take good care of us.”Resident Robert Bodine adds, enthusiastically: “I love the food here!”

Alongside its dining, McKnight Place shines by allowing residents to live the life they choose through hundreds of activities and events each month. Calendars feature entertainment, guest speakers, music and art therapy, games, religious services and more. As with dining, residents’ loved ones are invited to participate, as well.

Entertainment options include movies, music performances, happy hours and comedy hours. Bingo, card games and trivia contests are also popular with many residents.The McKnight Place owners are local to the St. Louis area and have on-site offices where they are available for questions or concerns from residents and family.

Morales concludes by expressing gratitude to McKnight Place for allowing him to share his culinary knowledge in an incredible place. “It is a great time working with people who share common goals,” he says. “Cooking will always be a really big part of my life, and I will forever be thankful to this company and the owners for helping me find my passion.”

McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, 3 McKnight Place, St. Louis, 314-993-3333, mcknightplace.com