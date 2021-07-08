McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care Provides Residents the Highest Standard

For more than 30 years, McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care has been providing high-quality senior living, garnering a reputation for having top-of-the-line amenities, personalized services and expert care. However, it’s the community’s history of making people the priority that sets it apart.
McKnight Place is excited to begin accepting new residents, and with its renowned care for each resident, there’s no better place to move.
“Our professional staff builds trust with residents and their loved ones to let everyone know the day-to-day care will be at a very high level,” says executive director Laura Ritthamel. “Catering to the needs of residents and their families, the staff works to make life easier and more convenient.” McKnight Place features elegant décor, immaculate gardens, delicious dining options, robust activity and event schedules, exceptional, personalized customer service and more.
Locally owned and operated, McKnight Place has owners and staff who take the time to get to know residents and their families, and offer hundreds of events and activities that residents’ loved ones are invited to participate in, as well.
Moving to a new community can be stressful, but McKnight Place has an individualized process for every new resident’s move, creating a smooth and comfortable transition. Residents have a choice in every step, from choosing the apartment and customizing it to their preferences, to choosing how active they want to be. From the moment you step in the front door, McKnight Place staff members are ready to help you feel welcomed, encouraging residents to jump right into the activities and events that speak to them.
“Our calendar includes events daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. – including educational lecturers, trivia, exercise groups, live entertainment, socials, daily happy hours, movie matinees, religious services, discussion topics, games, and more,” Ritthamel describes.
The community features an aviary, a full service salon, a billiards room, a movie theater and beautiful dining spaces. And where it comes to dining, McKnight Place truly shines. The staff is dedicated to creating memorable dining experiences through an expansive menu, custom food options and first-class tableside service.
McKnight Place also offers therapeutic services of both the creative and physical variety. “Our restorative therapy program is led by certified occupational therapy assistants, and specializes in creative, personalized ways to engage residents and keep them as active as possible,” Ritthamel says. Music therapy and art classes can be done through daily groups or private one-on-one sessions with the community’s music therapist or art instructor, respectfully.
Ritthamel concludes that she is excited to see the community reopen its doors to new residents and return to its normal schedule of activities and dining, while maintaining precautions.
“I am proud of the way that our community handled the restrictions during the pandemic,” she adds. “Our staff became family for our residents, and we thought outside the box to keep residents and loved ones connected. Our residents, families and staff have been so flexible and understanding with everything we have been through and the progress we are making.”
With activities seven days a week, delicious meals, friendships and socialization, it’s always a great time to join the McKnight Place community.
McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, Three McKnight Place, St. Louis, 314-993-3333, mcknightplace.com