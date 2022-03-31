McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care Provides Each Resident With What They Need Most

No two people age the same way, and no two people have the same needs from their assisted living community. McKnight Place Assisted Living and Memory Care knows this and strives to make every resident feel welcome and safe by working with residents and providing what they need most.
“It is our goal to get to know prospective residents, so that we can help create a warm, comfortable homelike environment,” says Laura Ritthamel, the facility’s executive director. “New residents of McKnight Place can expect a caring and supportive environment that encourages activity and engagement.”
From around-the-clock nursing care to activities every day, McKnight Place Assisted Living and Memory Care knows how to care for every resident’s physical and social needs. For 10 hours daily, the community offers anywhere from 10 to 12 events for residents to engage with however they’d like. Activities vary from games, trivia, educational lectures and live entertainment to art classes, monthly artist showcase lectures, musical programs, choirs, documentary series, featured films and presentations from local museums.
For residents looking for therapeutic exercises, McKnight Place Assisted Living and Memory Care is home to a restorative therapy program led by a certified occupational therapist assistant, as well as group and private art sessions and music therapy sessions, both led by experts in those areas.
“While we have an elegant building and robust activity and event schedule, it is the people that truly make McKnight Place great,” Ritthamel adds. “With our caring and thoughtful staff, you will feel right at home from the moment you walk through the door.”
Just as every resident is unique, so are their living spaces. McKnight Place Assisted Living and Memory Care offers a wide-variety of floor plans – from a studio suite to a two bedroom apartment – that feature amenities such as walk-in closets, bay windows, garden views and more. Prospective residents and their families are assisted through every step of the move-in process, and are welcome to customize their space to fit their desires, as well.
McKnight Place Assisted Living and Memory Care’s high standard of care to its residents and families can also be seen in its dedication to worry-free pricing. No matter the amount of assistance a resident needs, there will not be an additional charge.
“We do not do levels of care, points systems, tiered pricing or community buy-ins,” Ritthamel says. “This predictable pricing model allows residents to plan for the future more easily.”
There is never a bad time to join the McKnight Place Assisted Living and Memory Care community. Its owners and staff are local and do everything with residents’ interests at heart. Furthermore, they are happy to receive feedback on what residents like and what they’d like to see changed.
“We place great importance on ensuring our residents are happy, healthy and active as much as possible; we work together as a team to make sure that McKnight Place is the best option for individuals seeking assisted living and memory care,” Ritthamel concludes. “I am proud to be a part of the McKnight Place community.”
McKnight Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 3 McKnight Place, St. Louis, 314-993-3333, mcknightplace.com