Made for Each Other: John Shields & Debra Rush

Maria and John Jr. Shields of Frontenac are thrilled to announce the engagement of their son, Sergeant John Ogden Shields III, to Debra Elaine Rush, daughter of Connie Staden of Chesterfield and Scott Link of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The future groom is the grandson of the late John and Claire Shields, and Nancy Piccione and the late Peter Piccione, all of St. Louis. John graduated in 2013 from Ladue Horton Watkins High School and attended the U.S. Army Infantry School in Fort Benning, Georgia. He was later stationed in Hohenfels, Germany, and now serves in the 3rd brigade of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

The bride-to-be graduated in 2007 from Kirkwood High School. Debra was declared the 2017 winner of the St. Louis Golden Gloves – USA Boxing. She is a manager and trainer at 9Round Fitness, where she met John who worked as a trainer in 2018.

One year later, John proposed atop The Ferris Wheel at St. Louis Union Station. The couple celebrated with loved ones at Station Grille. The couple will wed on Nov. 21 and plan to reside in Kentucky after the nuptials.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.