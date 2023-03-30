McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care is well-known for its high-quality amenities, personalized services and expert care, but its history of making people a priority is what really sets itself apart from many other senior communities. With more than 30 years of experience in top-quality senior living, McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care knows how to help its residents live fulfilling lives.

Freedom of choice is one of the biggest ways McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care puts its residents first, something that activity director Hannah Breyley explains is very important to the community.

“Giving the freedom to choose daily from a full schedule of activities is important for improving a sense of independence and positive self-image in our residents,” she says. “The activities we offer here at McKnight Place not only benefit residents psychologically, but they also contribute to their social, physical and spiritual wellbeing. Having a daily schedule that touches on all these areas plays a crucial part in the quality of life for our residents.”

Activities include everything from weekly entertainment and presentations by the Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis Zoo and more to book and gardening clubs. There are morning exercises and evening happy hours and everything in between – all chosen with feedback from the residents in mind.

For happy hours and other themed activities, McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care goes the extra mile to create a fun atmosphere with food and drinks to match.

“I work closely with our activity director to come up with a fun theme for the weekly happy hour and then prepare signature cocktails and foods that reflect the theme,” says executive chef John Morales.

Morales came to McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care after working at The Gatesworth under chef Brian Hardy, during which time he participated in several American Culinary Federation cooking competitions and earned the title of Junior Chef of The Year in 2017. He loves having the freedom to share his culinary knowledge with everyone at McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, as well as having the unique opportunity to recreate residents’ favorite meals.

“It’s always exciting for me and staff when residents share their recipe because it is a great challenge to recreate recipes that have sometimes been passed down from generation to generation,” he says. “Every now and then we will run it as a special or a dessert on our weekly menu.”

The menu rotates seasonally to make sure residents are getting the freshest fruit and vegetables. Morales explains that he focuses on heartier meals during the colder months and showcases fresh vegetables and light, refreshing choices in the spring and summer.

On top of the memorable dining experiences, McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care features beautifully-landscaped outdoor spaces and walking paths, as well as a theater, art room, greenhouse and much more. The luxury apartments range in size from large suites to two-bedroom apartments and all feature nine-foot ceilings with beautiful crown molding, kitchens with custom wood cabinets and granite countertops, large windows and more. Most importantly, McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care utilizes an all-inclusive, fixed-rate program with no buy-in fees, entry fees, or tiers for levels of care.

McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care’s owners are dedicated to the St. Louis region and deeply invested in day-to-day operations, and have onsite offices so residents and family members with questions or concerns have access to decision-makers.

“It’s the people that make McKnight Place a wonderful community to work at and live in,” Breyley concludes. “I couldn’t be more thankful for these relationships!”

McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, Three McKnight Place, St. Louis, 314-993-3333, mcknightplace.com