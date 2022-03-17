Laura McCarthy Real Estate is the Best Place to Find Your Place

Laura McCarthy Real Estate has been a recognized leader in real estate since 1944. The agency has gained this reputation through a stellar team of agents that happily helps clients not only find a place to call home, but also makes them feel right at home throughout the home-buying process.
“There’s immediately a feeling of comfort when you walk through our doors,” says Jill Azar, who has been a real estate agent with Laura McCarthy Real Estate for 12 years. “You don’t feel as though you’re intimidated by anyone or that it’s a competitive environment. You feel as though you’re welcomed, and we all support each other.”
Which is exactly what Penny Schneithorst, who has been with Laura McCarthy Real Estate for more than two years, loves about her brokerage.
“Everyone is collaborative and supportive and talented and passionate about the business,” says Schneithorst. “We all support one another and everyone wants to see you succeed, and I think it’s such an awesome environment to be in.”
And obviously not only for agents and employees, but also clients, as well.
“We say this to clients all the time: We are big enough of an agency to provide excellent service and outstanding marketing and research, we have an internal closing team, but we’re small enough to offer top-class service,” says Mary Slay, who has been a Realtor with Laura McCarthy for three years. “And I really believe that our team always makes an effort to go above and beyond our clients’ expectations.”
Something the Laura McCarthy team achieves through coaching clients. Sellers are coached to be prepared for any situation including how much interest they may or may not have in their home, among other things.
“Even though homes are mostly flying off the market in multiple-contract situations, we are not presenting our homes to the marketplace in any different way than we would when there’s much more inventory than buyers,” says Allie Rossini, who has been a Realtor for Laura McCarthy Real Estate for 12-plus years. “We think that it’s important for everybody to make sure that their product shows as best as possible.”
Best being something Laura McCarthy Real Estate, which has been serving St. Louis for 80-plus years, can relate to for a reason.
“We have such an experienced and seasoned group of people that we work with, including brokers that give us that edge,” Slay concludes. “They know what’s happened in the past in the market, what’s happening today and with all the information that they provide us it helps us better serve our clients.”
Laura McCarthy Real Estate, 29 The Blvd., St. Louis, 314-725-5100, lauramccarthy.com