InVita Health and Wellness Helps You on Your Weight Loss Journey

Whether you’re interested in feeling better, looking better or a little bit of both, Invita Health and Wellness has you covered with wellness and aesthetic services tailored around what you need most.

“InVita stands out because we address people’s concerns on the inside and the outside,” says owner Dr. Sara Franco, DNAP, CRNA. “We’re able to fix some of the cosmetic things that affect people on a professional or self-esteem level, but also, because of our medical training, we’re able to offer services for the patient on the inside as well.”

InVita has recently added semaglutide to the weight loss services it provides. Originally used as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes, the drug functions as an appetite suppressor and keeps the body from craving heavily sweet or salty things, leading to significant weight loss. It has also been linked to decreasing inflammation and lowering blood pressure, cholesterol, and the overall cardiovascular risk for patients taking the drug.

“Semaglutide functions the same as a natural peptide in the body,” Franco explains. “It’s an amplified response of what already happens when we eat. It helps with portion control and how you eat.”

Franco adds that, while there are no dietary restrictions around the semaglutide injection, InVita encourages patients to increase water intake, exercise and make other healthy lifestyle changes in order to maximize the effects. InVita also provides full support for patients receiving semaglutide for 16 weeks. Patients can continue after the program ends or stop earlier if they have already seen their goal weight loss.

InVita wants to make healthy weight loss as affordable and accessible as possible and is currently offering the first week of semaglutide for free. The Med Spa also offers a number of appetite suppressants, IV infusions and intramuscular injections that lead to weight loss and increased muscle mass. Whatever it is you’re looking for, the professionals at InVita will create a program perfect for you.

“InVita tailors every patient plan to their needs and their lifestyle – it’s all very individualized,” Franco concludes. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all program. We’re very accommodating and will do anything to help people on their healthy weight loss journey.”

InVita Health and Wellness, 333 S. Kirkwood Road, Suite 103, Kirkwood, 314-394-0950, invitahealthandwellness.com

FAST FACTS

Semaglutide was approved as a weight management drug in 2021.

Semaglutide has a long duration of action and requires only a once-a-week injection.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 agonist that delays gastric emptying, changes the way the body produces insulin and changes the way the liver breaks down sugar.

Do not take semaglutide if you have Type 1 diabetes or multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 (“MEN2”), and contact your endocrinologist if you have a history of thyroid cancer before beginning the program.

Common side effects include acid reflux and nausea.