Holman Motorcars is Revolutionizing the Auto Industry

When Mindy Holman, Chair of the Board and the third-generation owner of Holman, joined the industry 36 years ago, she found there were very few women around her. Today, Holman Motorcars in St. Louis is transforming the luxury car industry by being woman-owned and –operated, while continuing to honor the company’s mission.

Started in 1924 by Steward Holman, Holman’s Automotive Retail division has grown from four dealerships to more than 28 across eight states. The Chesterfield-based luxury auto dealership is home to ultra-luxury brands Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Lotus, and Rolls-Royce, and is committed to providing unmatched, boutiquestyle customer service in a state-of-the-art facility.

“Holman Motorcars St. Louis is a dealership everyone should visit; with an impressive array of ultra-luxury vehicles priced in the millions, when you walk through the doors, your jaw will drop,” says General Manager, Kaylene Grey. “I never get tired of talking about what we do and the exciting vehicles we work with daily.”

Grey, one of the first women general managers in the area, with experience at several dealerships, is as passionate about the vehicles she works with as she is about uplifting her female coworkers and promoting women in business. The company’s focus on setting teammates up for growth and success is something she sees the women around her doing every day.

“Nothing makes me more proud than to hire, grow and develop other women in the business,” she says. “Our receptionist is now a training service advisor; another woman is in the management program; and one of my mentors is now a regional vice president – she came from the service side and moved her way up. I’m very proud of the women of Holman who inspire their peers every day.”

Holman Motorcars St. Louis is women-run in positions ranging from Finance Manager, Service Advisor and Titling Clerk to Marketing Coordinator and Marketing Campaign Specialist. Mindy Holman explains that women have strong listening skills and are good at building lasting relationships with clients, adding that when women come into the dealership some find it less intimidating and easier to talk to other women.

“We have lots of female customers who are more comfortable dealing with another woman,” she says. “I think that our customers want to trust the people they’re dealing with. I’m happy to have people like Kaylene representing us and bringing along more women in the business.”

“When I first started selling BMWs, I remember watching and listening to what the customers wanted,” Grey adds. “Women are able to tune in to the emotions of others. Those little things help us in our daily work.”

Grey concludes that Holman is all about doing what is right, both for its customers and employees. “In all my years I’ve never worked for a company that treated their employees this well and I am so thankful for my wonderful colleagues.”

Owned by a woman, run by a woman, Holman Motorcars St. Louis represents a welcome evolution from the historically male-focused luxury automotive industry. The women at Holman Motorcars St. Louis look forward to continuing the company’s motto of driving what’s right for generations to come.

Holman Motorcars St. Louis, 1 Arnage Blvd., Chesterfield, 636-489-3788, holmanmotorcars.com