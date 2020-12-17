Holiday Celebrations are Safe and Joyful at The Gatesworth

Tis the season … to stay safe and inside – but that doesn’t mean the holidays are any less merry and bright at The Gatesworth! The warm and beautiful senior living community has plenty of safe and exciting programs in store for its residents to help them celebrate this winter.

“The holidays are always a big highlight of the year at The Gatesworth,” says Carrie Montrey, executive director. “Holidays are all about warmth and togetherness – two things we have no shortage of. We decorate, plan programs and embrace the season.”

The senior living community is gearing up for its 12 Days of Holiday Cheer, which will provide residents with ways to participate in the season’s festivities while staying safe and socially distant as the global health crisis continues.

“We have plenty to keep us busy, including church services, art activities, games, Zoom discussions and live concerts,” shares resident Berkeley Gunther. “The Gatesworth is good about providing engaging entertainment. We can get out of our apartments and stay busy and positive. Even if we can’t be close together, we can still interact with each other from a distance.”

Montrey notes that COVID-19 has been taken in the most serious manner, and that its related challenges have affected every aspect of the residents’ and staff members’ daily lives. The Gatesworth, though, she says, has found these trials encourage discovery of new outlets to create community, as well as to find uniquely enjoyable ways to celebrate life’s treasured moments and festive seasons.