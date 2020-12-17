Holiday Celebrations are Safe and Joyful at The Gatesworth

Tis the season … to stay safe and inside – but that doesn’t mean the holidays are any less merry and bright at The Gatesworth! The warm and beautiful senior living community has plenty of safe and exciting programs in store for its residents to help them celebrate this winter.
“The holidays are always a big highlight of the year at The Gatesworth,” says Carrie Montrey, executive director. “Holidays are all about warmth and togetherness – two things we have no shortage of. We decorate, plan programs and embrace the season.”
The senior living community is gearing up for its 12 Days of Holiday Cheer, which will provide residents with ways to participate in the season’s festivities while staying safe and socially distant as the global health crisis continues.
“We have plenty to keep us busy, including church services, art activities, games, Zoom discussions and live concerts,” shares resident Berkeley Gunther. “The Gatesworth is good about providing engaging entertainment. We can get out of our apartments and stay busy and positive. Even if we can’t be close together, we can still interact with each other from a distance.”
Montrey notes that COVID-19 has been taken in the most serious manner, and that its related challenges have affected every aspect of the residents’ and staff members’ daily lives. The Gatesworth, though, she says, has found these trials encourage discovery of new outlets to create community, as well as to find uniquely enjoyable ways to celebrate life’s treasured moments and festive seasons.
“This year has been the first year of our live-streaming concert series, Live From The Gatesworth – great live performances broadcast from right here at The Gatesworth,” Montrey shares. “To observe and celebrate the holidays, we’re featuring a special roster of holiday-themed performances, including A Mosby Mancuso Holiday performance, Malena Smith, Deborah Sharn and, our regular favorites, Fanfare and the Terry Thompson Trio, who will feature special holiday sets this New Year’s Eve.”
More detailed information on the holiday series can be found at thegatesworth.com. Visit the site and enter your e-mail address for access to easy, fun and family-friendly entertainment, including musical performances, hands-on demonstrations, entertainers of all kinds and much more coming in the year ahead.
The Gatesworth also recognizes that another important aspect to celebrating the holiday season often centers on what’s to eat. Residents won’t be disappointed with Executive Chef Hardy’s festive dish line-up.
“Chef Hardy is one of our greatest assets, and his skills shine extra brightly during the holidays,” Montrey says. “He’s designed a special holiday menu, featuring classics and standbys, plus a few new takes on traditional favorites. If one of our residents has a time-honored family recipe they’d like to have the chef try out, I’m sure he’ll be happy to oblige.”
Residents and their families can take comfort in knowing that all programs and amenities focus first on keeping everyone safe. Regular disinfection procedures, the use of hand sanitizers and face masks, and social distancing procedures are paired with wellness checks to offer residents at The Gatesworth added security.
“There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our residents,” Montrey explains. “We are taking every available precaution. Safety has always been a part of our daily life here. Increasing our already intensive protocols has been an effective way to safeguard health and grant peace of mind.”
“No matter what obstacles are in our way, the exceptional community at The Gatesworth finds a way to make the most of things,” she adds. “This holiday promises to be every bit as memorable and special as those in years past!”
The Gatesworth, One McKnight Place, St. Louis, 314-993-0111, thegatesworth.com
