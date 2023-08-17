Cancer touches everyone’s life, whether through their own diagnosis or that of a friend, family or loved one. The American Cancer Society recognizes this and strives to serve every person and prevent, detect and treat every form of cancer.

Founded in 1913, the mission of the American Cancer Society is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support. More than 100 years later, the organization has helped contribute to the 29 percent drop in the overall cancer death rate in the United States.

However, there is always more work that can be done.

“Over 290 thousand people were diagnosed with breast cancer this year,” says Kylene Blumeyer, 2023 Pink Champion and head of the society’s Making Strides movement. “These are mothers, sisters, fathers and friends. These are people everyone knows.”

This connection is what inspired Kylene Blumeyer to get involved with the American Cancer Society Making Strides Movement.

“My husband has been a part of the society and chairing their gala for years and they asked me to be a part of it this year,” she says. “We all have a friend who has cancer and we’ve all reached out and said ‘If you need anything let me know.’ It’s a very helpless position to be in and I wanted to help. It’s an easy way to get involved.”

The Making Strides movement is a celebration of breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers. The movement will take place on October 21 at Union Station. There are three ways you can support: sign up atmakingstrideswalk.org/stlouismo to lead a team, join an existing team or participate solo; recruit friends and family to participate; and fundraising through social media.

Kylene Blumeyer’s husband, Peter Blumeyer, UMB President, is also this year’s Men Wear Pink campaign Chairman. Men Wear Pink is an annual campaign using the power of wearing pink to raise funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer. Men are invited to wear pink and fundraise throughout the month of October with a minimum goal of $2,500. You can learn more at MenWearPink.org/StLouisMO.

On being this year’s campaign Chairman, Peter Blumeyer says, “As a long-time supporter of the American Cancer Society, I couldn’t be more excited to lead this campaign and continue to bring awareness around the organization’s mission.”

These initiatives are just some of the ways that you can get involved in helping the American Cancer Society lead the fight against cancer.

Kylene Blumeyer concludes: “We’re celebrating all of our loved ones; do it for them.”

American Cancer Society, 800-227-2345, cancer.org