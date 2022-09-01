Help SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and its Mission with a Glennon Card Purchase

We all love to shop, and we all love giving back. Established by the Glennon Guild in partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, the Glennon Card raises money for patients and families while you receive a discount at more than 300 local businesses.

The Glennon Guild, an organization of 300-plus women serving children cared for by the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital through fundraising events, created the unique 10-day shopping program in 2011. Since then, the Glennon Card has raised more than $2 million, which has gone to improving hospital facilities, including equipment and operational support.

“The 320-plus participating businesses on the 2022 Glennon Card include a variety of retailers, restaurants, eateries and services from salons, spas, gyms and photographers to area attractions throughout the St. Louis area and Metro East,” says Vicki Mower, member of the Glennon Guild and Glennon Card Committee co-chair. “Additionally, 36 of the participating businesses are online-only businesses offering unique boutique fashions, jewelry, plants, books, candles, sporting goods and consulting.”

Getting involved is easy: Paper or digital cards can be purchased online or at any of the participating businesses listed at GlennonCard.org. The card sells at a flat $60, with all proceeds going to support patients at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Then, from Oct. 14 to 23, enjoy a 20 percent discount on your purchases at the bricks-and-mortar and online businesses.

“You can use your card as many times as you would like over the 10-day shopping period,” Mower adds. “Be spontaneous and visit a store, restaurant or area you’ve never been to before!” Including the 36 online-only shops, 100 of the participating businesses have online shopping available for those more comfortable staying in. You can find individual businesses’ restrictions on the Glennon Card website as well.

Proceeds from the Glennon Card have gone toward numerous improvements to the hospital’s facilities, such as new furnishings for waiting areas, lifesaving equipment for its imaging center and transport team, operational support for programs like Footprints and the Knights of Columbus Developmental Center, and community programs like Reach Out and Read.

Cards are on sale now and can be purchased all throughout the shopping program. Plus on Sept. 27, the Glennon Guild is kicking off an early “Shopportunity”! More than 30 Glennon Card retailers will gather at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac to kick off Glennon Card Days. Retailers participating at the Shoppes Boutique will be honoring a 20 percent discount with use of the Glennon Card on-site during the event. Glennon Cards may be purchased at the door as well as online ahead of time.

This fall, feel good shopping locally – knowing that you’re getting a great discount and giving back to patients and families served by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-577-5605, GlennonCard.org

What/When/Where

Glennon Card Shoppes Boutique

Hilton St. Louis Frontenac

1335 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

Sept. 27

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy an early opportunity to shop at more than 30 local retailers with the Glennon Card Program – all in one boutique! Admission is free and Glennon Cards may be purchased at the door or in advance at GlennonCard.org.