Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri is Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders

As our society moves toward the future, inspiring the next generation of leaders is crucial. Girl Scouts ensures that girls have the opportunity to develop the skills they need to lead in their homes, our workplaces and our communities.
“We’ve been serving this region for 104 years,” says Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri CEO, Bonnie Barczykowski. “Some of the skills our girls develop today are the same as 100 years ago, like leaving a place better than you found it. And some are very different, like learning about cybersecurity basics and programming robots.”
As the organization continues to evolve, it is important to have the foundation to support future generations. “This is the catalyst for our campaign,” Barczykowski says.
The $50 million Her Future is Our Future campaign is the largest investment ever in girl leadership development in the eastern Missouri region. It began in a silent phase in 2019 and has raised $45 million to date. Now, the campaign has moved to the public phase and Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri will be traveling across the region, engaging with community members and sharing all that this campaign will make possible for girls.
“Girl Scouts is dedicated to building our future leaders,” says Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, campaign chair. “Together, we can match the dreams and ambitions of girls with the resources they need to be successful. The time is now!”
The funds raised will go toward a variety of areas within the organization, helping Girl Scouts’ mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place, while making sure every girl has this amazing opportunity.
The campaign provides $10 million to capital projects, renovating and constructing new accessible facilities; $6.5 million to funding programs in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), entrepreneurship, the outdoors and more; $3.5 million to scholarships that remove the financial barrier by supporting membership dues, uniforms, camps and programs; and $30 million for endowments, enabling Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri to meet its current and future needs.
With a donation to the Her Future is Our Future campaign, you can trust that you are supporting the long-term success of Girl Scouts – and investing in the next generation of leaders in our community.
“There is no other place where girls get the variety of experiences they get with Girl Scouts,” Barczykowski concludes. “So, when you ask a young girl what she’s going to be when she grows up, it may very well be something that doesn’t even exist yet, and don’t worry, we’re there for her every step of the way!”
If you are interested in making a gift to this impactful campaign, please visit: supportgirlscoutsem.org
Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, 2300 Ball Drive, St. Louis, 314-592-2300, girlscoutsem.org