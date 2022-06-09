Genovese Jewelers Offers Style and Selection That Can’t Be Beat

This month, find the perfect gift for a loved one or the newest addition to your own jewelry wardrobe at Genovese Jewelers’ One Sale. This once-a-year sale offers a discount on all of Genovese’s extensive inventory, including new pieces arriving every day, so you’re certain to find exactly what you’re looking for.

“Anything in a case is on sale,” confirms executive buyer Katie Kelly. “We have everything from bangles to hoops to stack rings.”

Lasting from June 21 to June 30, the One Sale is the perfect time to add a new piece to your collection, especially as the trend for stacking and layering continues. The shift to more casual styles over the years has given people the freedom to play with mixing colors, textures and metals from piece to piece.

“It’s rare to see a customer with just one necklace on now,” Kelly confirms. “We see customers layering yellow and white gold together; taking simple pieces and mixing with trendy gold necklaces.”

Kelly adds that the staff at Genovese love to encourage shoppers to branch out with their style and are happy to help them discover what pairs best with their current items. The Genovese team cares about making each person’s experience fun and stress-free.

The One Sale expands on that relaxed atmosphere by having live music and drinks on Saturday June 25, while shoppers enjoy the wide array of inventory available at any price point.

“You just can’t compete with the amount of inventory we have,” Kelly says. “We design jewelry every day and are buying regularly, and between that, I’d be shocked if someone came in and we didn’t have what they loved.”

From stylish paper clip necklaces to curb chain necklaces fitted with pavé diamonds – or a custom piece designed and manufactured in-house – Genovese Jewelers will give you both unparalleled selection and an unmatched jewelry-buying experience this summer.

Genovese Jewelers, 12460 Olive Blvd., 314-878-6203, genovesejewelers.com

