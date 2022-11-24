Find the Perfect Gift for Her at Genovese Jewelers

The gift of fine jewelry can be the ultimate show of love to the special someone in your life. But with so many choices, from pendant necklaces to diamond stud earrings and everything in between, where do you start? Genovese Jewelers executive buyer Katie Kelly walks through how to choose the best gift this holiday season.

“We have a jewelry wardrobe we like to recommend, starting with diamond studs first followed by diamond hoops, diamond tennis bracelet, diamond bangle, diamond right hand ring, diamond anniversary band, diamond pendant, and diamond tennis necklace,” she explains. “The best part of the wardrobe is all can be worn together as a set. After receiving all the staple items you can begin to layer for a fashionable look and make it your own.”

Kelly adds that the most popular gift this year has been the diamond tennis necklace, which can range from three to ten carat total weight. This classic item pairs well with a gold medallion, simple diamond pendant, or gold paperclip chain for an edgier look. Diamond bangles are also extremely popular, with customers showing interest in mixing different metals and designs.

Another way to give your loved one a gift you know they’ll adore is to give them an upgrade to their existing diamond jewelry. The best example of this is upgrading diamond studs.

“Diamond studs are a staple item women wear everyday whether it is to go to the gym or a date night on the town,” Kelly says. “Our diamond stud program makes the earrings a work in progress over time. When a customer purchases diamond studs we guarantee if they want to upgrade we will give them what they paid on the first pair towards the next pair so they are never losing a dime.”

Genovese’s diamond stud program isn’t the only way this local, family-owned jeweler stands out.

“We have the largest selection of jewelry in our cases leading into the holidays,” Kelly says. “I promise you will not go to a jewelry store our size with more inventory. We are geared up for the holidays with all price points and look forward to helping our customers find the perfect gift to make their loves ones feel special. Genovese Jewelers little Navy box is sure to put a smile on their face.”

Genovese Jewelers, 12460 Olive Blvd., 314-878-6203, genovesejewelers.com