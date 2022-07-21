Find Jewelry Both Unique and Lasting at The Diamond Bar

There is no one like the one you love – so there should be no ring like the one you’ll give her. At The Diamond Bar, every engagement ring is custom-designed to the client’s specifications to ensure that the ring is as unique as a couple’s love.

Rather than have something sold to them, clients get to design their individual ring. This includes getting to hand-select the center stone – whether it is a diamond, a ruby, a sapphire or some other colored stone – from a curated selection, as well as the band and settings.

“We get to learn the client’s wants, and they get to pick what they’d like from a selection curated around that,” says owner Chris Phillips “We want clients to be part of The Diamond Bar family rather than just a sale or statistic. We’ve been told that our process is more fun.”

Phillips started The Diamond Bar not only to give clients that fun and relaxed atmosphere but also to provide high-quality jewelry at a variety of price ranges. Engagement ring styles are unique to each client, while the quality ensures that the ring can be passed down through generations. Furthermore, The Diamond Bar puts a focus on educating clients on what they buy, something Phillips feels the industry is lacking.

“Diamonds are often overinflated for the quality – knowing the value is there in what you’re purchasing is very important,” he says. “The Diamond Bar is a fun, intimate experience, and the quality and price range are unmatched.”

When you go to The Diamond Bar, there is no pressure from random salespeople on the floor. You’ll always see Phillips or his designer, Jess, and enjoy a drink from the bar as you and your friend or significant other peruse the store’s offerings.

“I like to think we alleviate the pressure clients feel when shopping,” Phillips says. “Clients should feel comfortable and not intimidated.”

Whether an engagement ring is your first diamond purchase or your fifth, The Diamond Bar understands its importance and will work with you on a ring as special and lasting as your love.

The Diamond Bar, 13360 Clayton Road, Town and Country, 314-548-5100, thediamondbarstl.com