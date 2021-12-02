Find a Gift that Glitters at Genovese Jewelers

Whether you’re seeking different diamond cuts, colored stones or different colors of metals, when it comes to layering jewelry, the sky is the limit. Genovese Jewelers has everything you need to update your style or find the perfect gift for the special someone on your list.
“Most people start with white gold and then go to yellow,” says executive buyer Katie Kelly. Yellow gold has grown more popular in recent years, but Kelly points out that it’s a classic metal throughout history that will never go out of style.
Furthermore, the current fashion of stacking allows people to re-create new designs out of older pieces. “It’s timeless; you can take your mother and grandmother’s pieces and mix it in seamlessly,” Kelly says.
For the more adventurous fashionista, the trend of rose gold is also popular, and mixing textures with yellow, rose and white gold can create dynamic looks and make diamonds pop even more.
“Right now, paperclip chains are extremely popular,” Kelly adds. “Diamond tennis necklaces paired with paperclip chains is a style we’ve seen a lot of people wearing.” Yellow gold has also been a popular metal for Genovese’s NOVIA collection of custom jewelry.
And right now is the best time to stop by Genovese to shop for the holiday season. The local, family-owned jewelers strive to make shopping with them as easy as shopping on Amazon – and twice as fun. Saturdays throughout the holidays feature live music and cocktails to create a festive, stress-free atmosphere. If you need something delivered to your house, office or wherever is most convenient for you, you can rest assured knowing Genovese will handle everything.
With an expansive collection featuring all the shades of gold, colored stones and the highest quality diamonds – available at any price point – Genovese is ready to make your holiday purchase a gift to remember.
