Experience Excellence and Community Through the Arts at the S. Louis Jewish Community Center

Regardless of your background, art connects people with one another – and helps them find commonality and strengthen their communities. The St. Louis Jewish Community Center works to enrich lives through high-quality art experiences.
“We want to provide an opportunity for the St. Louis region to experience, enjoy and be entertained by amazing art,” says Rabbi Brad Horwitz, Director, Jewish Engagement and Adult Programs.
The J has an established history of providing high-end arts experiences to the metro area: Its New Jewish Theatre will celebrate its 24th season in 2022, the St. Louis Jewish Book Festival has been around for 43 years, and the St. Louis Jewish Film Festival is 27.
While the theatre, as well as the book and film festivals, often incorporates Jewish themes, the J’s mission is to promote inclusivity through inviting the greater St. Louis area to join in any of its programs. “All cultural arts programs have high quality and a loyal audience,” says Eddie Coffield, the Artistic Director of New Jewish Theatre. “What we do is for the entire St. Louis region.”
“We have a rich variety of programs that appeal to many people no matter your faith, background or where you’re from,” Horwitz confirms. “We strive to be inclusive and represent different cultures.”
The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival is currently virtual to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions while still retaining its audience. The films are an exploration of Jewish writers, characters and themes, and are not necessarily focused on the Jewish faith.
“Our film festival is really an international film festival – maybe two films are from the United States, and the rest are from everywhere,” says Diane Maier, Director of Film and Performing Arts. “There are films of all genres and universal themes.”
The book festival went online the same time as its film sibling, but returned this year as a hybrid model of online and in-person – with a negative COVID-19 test needed for the latter. “We’re seeing about even numbers in person and online,” Hilary Gan, Director of Literary Arts, confirms. “It’s difficult but we’ve done well.”
Coffield adds that while COVID-19 did cause the New Jewish Theatre to shut down entirely, it is bouncing back and will be ready for a full 2022 season, including the world premiere of The Bee Play by emerging Jewish writer Elizabeth Savage. The J also has a youth theatre program that is open to all children and Theatre Unlimited for adults with disabilities.
“The arts are a great place not just to learn but to escape – get immersed in whatever the content is,” Horwitz says. “As a community center, we know people’s lives are enriched when they get to have these experiences and escape from the day-to-day realities.”
Cultural arts is just one of five areas of service the J provides to the community, alongside fitness, early childhood education, day/overnight camps and licensed programs for people with disabilities.
The center also has a high standard of excellence it adheres to for everything, as well as one of the highest-quality facilities for any operation in the area. Whatever you come for, the J ensures you get the most out of your experience.
St. Louis Jewish Community Center, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, 314-432-5700, jccstl.org
For tickets, call 314-442-3283
New Jewish Theatre
2022 SEASON - The curtain rises again!
Laughter on the 23rd Floor
January 20 - February 6
Every Brilliant Thing
March 24 - April 10
Dear Jack, Dear Louise
June 9 – 26
The Bee Play
September 8 – 25
Jerry’s Girls: The Jerry Herman Revue
December 1 – 18
Join us at the New Jewish Theatre! Take $5 off a second individual ticket to Laughteron the 23rd Floor when you purchase an individual ticket at the regular price.
Call the Box Office and mention Ladue News: 314-442-3283
Order tickets today! newjewishtheatre.org