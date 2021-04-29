Diane Breckenridge Interiors Takes a Personal Approach to Interior Design

Celebrating 40 years in business, Diane Breckenridge-Barrett is the very heart of interior design in St. Louis. Serving as both Senior Designer and Owner since the mid-1980’s Diane has been making her client’s homes beautiful and comfortable places to reside. Diane Breckenridge Interiors has a passion for creating warm and inviting spaces that truly reflect the homeowner’s style and personality. If asked, Diane will unerringly let you know that when a project is complete it should be a timeless haven for the homeowner; comfortable, beautiful and durable. Diane’s love for color, an eye for the balanced mixing of patterns, and a magic touch with accessories.
Diane and her team of trusted designers, including Senior Designer and Vice President Colleen Ertl and Senior Designer Megan Barry, have built a large and loyal client base throughout the years, often finding themselves working on multiple projects with their clients.
“Some of our first clients still work with us today and are now friends,” Breckenridge-Barrett says. “It’s wonderful to have that.”
“We really delve into how our clients live and get to know them,” Ertl agrees. “We have strong relationships with our vendors and subcontractors as well. Our clients have confidence in our abilities and knowledge.”
Diane Breckenridge Interiors’ projects run the gamut from small to large. No matter the size, all projects are treated to the same attention to detail and commitment to aiding their clients in realizing their design dreams. “We don’t believe in following design trends,” says Barry. “Instead focusing on keeping our clients homes up to date with timeless furnishings.”
As we have all been spending more time in our homes, Diane Breckenridge Interiors continues to focus on assisting their clients in making their homes a comfortable respite. The design team looks forward to continuing to bring comfortable, durable, beautiful interiors to life. “Our design speaks for itself,” Breckenridge-Barrett says. “We design things that are timeless and we’re here for our clients 10 or 20 years down the line.”
Diane Breckenridge Interiors, 276 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield, 314-727-2323, breckenridgeinteriors.com