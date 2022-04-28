Continuing Traditions with The Ryan Tradition

For John Ryan, tradition isn’t just the name of his agency– it is his mantra as he continues his mother Ann Ryan’s legacy as a pioneer in luxury real estate. After jumping into real estate to work alongside his mother right after college, he has consistently ranked as a top agent within Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker.
“His mother started the business and was known for professionalism, integrity and incredible knowledge of luxury real estate,” says Corinne McGrady, Coldwell Banker Gundaker branch manager. “He, too, has carried forward those same traits and has grown the business into what it is today. He has represented some of the most notable luxury sales in St. Louis and is widely recognized as a top agent and expert in luxury real estate.”
This year, Ryan was further recognized for his passion and commitment to excellence with his induction into the Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker Hall of Fame. Established in 1991 by Gundaker Realtors, the Hall of Fame is Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker’s most prestigious honor, recognizing those employees and agents who have demonstrated the highest levels of performance and professionalism within the company and within the real estate brokerage industry.
Ryan says he feels honored to be one of only 43 inductees since 1991. “My partner – and mother – received this award 20 years ago, so the tradition continues,” he says.
The Ryan Tradition continues to stand out through its dedication to knowledge, service and its relationships with its clients. Ryan loves selling St. Louis and all it has to offer, and helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate dreams.
“We have had the opportunity to be involved in the most significant transactions and to represent an incredible array of clients over the past 30 years,” Ryan adds. “We had the highest-price sale in the market and largest estate property sold in 2021.”
“John’s passion and commitment to excellence for his craft are truly inspiring,” McGrady concludes. “He has been a loyal agent to Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker for decades, and we appreciate and celebrate him every single day!”
John Ryan, The Ryan Tradition, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker, 314-941-0572, theryantradition.com