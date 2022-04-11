At any stage of life, you should feel safe, valued, supported and, maybe most importantly, you should feel eager for another day. The transition into senior living can be challenging and, usually, those challenges are accompanied with a multitude of questions. This is where Cedarhurst Senior Living comes in.
The dedicated staff at Cedarhurst know you want to rely on yourself. But with aging or health changes, sometimes routine tasks become nuisances, which leads to becoming fixated on what you can’t do instead of what you can do. Whether you’re in Independent Living, Assisted Living or Memory Care, Cedarhurst's care programs are designed and tailored in personal ways that bolster your independence, dignity and individuality. You deserve the opportunity to live your life in pursuit of happiness. Cedarhurst takes care of the rest.
While the staff’s desire to provide consistent respect and ensure a welcoming environment remains a priority, Cedarhurst Senior Living also strives to remain positive and hopeful in any situation. The community leadership team will join forces with you, your family members and your physicians to determine exactly when and where you need extra assistance in order to best encourage you to pursue everything that makes you … you.
The goal is to create a space where residents enjoy an empowering blend of the independence they want with the assistance they need. This is why Cedarhurst updates its communities as often as possible. The newly renovated Cedarhurst of Tesson Heights has spacious apartments, cozy community lounges and areas designated for a variety of activities.
It's your time
It’s time for you to enjoy your life. It’s time for you to channel your inner artist and start painting again. It’s time for you to explore your baking skills and see if you can make the perfect chocolate chip cookie. It’s time for you to connect with your community while wearing your favorite Hawaiian shirt during the summer luau. Maybe you’ll even test out your green thumb and help keep the gardens flourishing. Whatever you choose to do, it’s your time to do it. Cedarhurst’s job is to make sure you have everything you need to make it happen.
However, moving somewhere new can be nerve-wracking — that's where the Pair to Prepare program shines. You are invited to have a loved one stay with you to help you get settled during your first days at a Cedarhurst community.
Cedarhurst is so confident that your expectations will be met that the team offers new residents the Cedarhurst Promise. If you’re not satisfied and decide to move out within your first 60 days, you will receive a complete refund of your rent.
Take a little time to discover what life can be like where people truly connect. Headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, Cedarhurst Senior Living operates 48 communities in seven states, with a new community in Chesterfield set to open in the fall of 2023. Please visit CedarhurstLiving.com for more information about their communities in Des Peres, Tesson Heights or St. Charles or call 314-648-8863 to schedule an in-person or virtual tour.