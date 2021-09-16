Concordance Celebrates Five Years of Successful Re-entry Services

When someone returns to society from prison, he or she has the opportunity for a fresh start. However, without support, it’s difficult to move forward. Concordance provides that support through evidence-informed programming for individuals before, during and after their release.
St. Louis-based nonprofit, Concordance, began serving participants in 2016 and is committed to restoring individuals, reuniting families, transforming communities and advancing the field of re-entry services.
As of June 2021, it has partnered with more than 900 participants, provided thousands of hours of mental health and substance abuse treatments, cleared almost 600 warrants and lowered the re-incarceration rate by 45 percent among participants.
“There are a lot of incredible organizations in the re-entry space; what sets Concordance apart is our healing-first re-entry model,” says president and CEO Danny Ludeman. “This holistic and evidence-informed re-entry model offers participants 12 essential services under one roof, including integrated, personalized support across substance use and mental health treatment, education, job readiness and employment, pro bono legal services and more.”
Alongside the 12 essential services is the Concordance Employment Agency, an alternative staffing agency that works to break down the stigma around hiring formerly incarcerated individuals, while helping participants overcome obstacles to employment and successfully reintegrate with society.
“Forty-five percent of adults released from Missouri prisons are unemployed three months after their release, [and] unemployed adults with a criminal record are three to five times more likely to be re-incarcerated than their employed counterparts,” Ludeman explains.
After completing six months of pre-release services, six weeks of intensive outpatient services and 12 weeks of workplace simulation and part-time employment, participants enter the full-time employment phase.
“We partner with numerous employers to set our participants up for success. Every participant receives support and guidance from a licensed therapist, case manager and career coach to successfully transition and stay in the workforce long term,” Ludeman says. “We are so grateful to our employment partners for their belief in our participants and faith in our mission.”
Concordance is currently in the middle of their First Chance campaign, a $50 million fundraising initiative, chaired by Dave Steward, chairman and founder of World Wide Technology. This campaign will help scale the number of participants Concordance serves annually in the St. Louis region, as well as expand to 11 new cities in the next five years. Information on how to donate to Concordance can be found on their website.
Ludeman concludes: “What we do at Concordance prepares participants for the rest of their lives. I am humbled and inspired by the support we have received from our community as we work towards ending the cycle of reincarceration.”
Concordance National Headquarters, 6 CityPlace Drive, St. Louis, 314-396-6001, concordanceacademy.org