Community School Creates Joyful Learning in Young Students

With a mission to nurture a child’s mind, body and spirit, Community School encourages active learning from as early as age 3. Since its foundation in 1914, the independent private school believes in instilling a love for learning that will sustain students through the rest of their educational career.
“The power of those [early] years is something we have to recognize as important,” says assistant head of school and lower division director Kathy Fitzgerald. “[Our staff] understands child development and what they need to do to really support speech and language growth, social and emotional skills, and lay foundations for the academics like reading, writing, math and foreign language.”
Community School has co-teaching in every classroom, and the staff includes specialists in everything from science and woodworking to art and music. These teachers help students to solve problems and communicate daily.
“We want to raise and develop independent thinkers,” says junior kindergarten teacher Jonelle Harris. “We take the time in small groups and one-on-one [lessons] to help them develop the skills they’ll need in later years.”
The school works to combine work and play to encourage students to develop emotional and cognitive strength through learning to compromise and work with their peers. Fitzgerald acknowledges that young students aren’t yet equipped with the language to explain their feelings and handle disappointment. “That’s learning that, if it doesn’t get secure in the preschool years, is hard to go back and teach,” she says.
“We start working with small groups early to help build the give-and-take in friendships,” nursery teacher Kris Major adds. “They learn to share ideas and take time to listen when others are sharing. They learn to start compromising on those ideas. For 3- and 4-year-olds, that’s a big deal, and we build on them learning that early.”
Another way Community School empowers its young learners is through letting them have a voice in what or how they learn, even as early as the nursery ages of 3 and 4. “They don’t have a lot of power and control in their life, and if they feel like they have that in their learning, it becomes more meaningful for them,” Major explains. “We ask guided questions that facilitate children’s critical thinking and give them space to feel comfortable in that classroom environment.”
The faculty members work together and collaborate with one another to create a cohesive learning environment and a stacking curriculum. “We work really closely with each other, and if I’m looking at helping a child, I can collaborate or pull resources to help a child move along,” Harris says. “We use each other’s skills to set a child up for success. I have connected with our drama teacher for Black History Month where they got to learn through acting things out. We find creative ways to teach as students learn by experience.”
“Children [also] have buddies in the older grades, which is a really powerful relationship experience,” Fitzgerald says. “They get to participate in whole school events and activities available on our expansive campus. This really helps build connectivity to the school community.”
At more than a hundred years old, Community School has now dealt with a pandemic for a second time – COVID-19 and the earlier Spanish flu – so the school was well-prepared and set up the environment to be safe. “The children are accustomed to masking and are just so excited to be here,” Fitzgerald concludes. “We’ve seen a lot of joy even in this difficult time, and it speaks volumes about our students and teachers.”
Community School, 900 Lay Road, St. Louis, 314-991-0005, communityschool.com