In July of 2010, Beethoven left the building.

The classical music station that had been operating for 62 years, Classic 99, changed format, and local listeners were bereft. St. Louis philanthropists Noémi and Michael Neidorff immediately began putting plans in place for a station that would be dedicated to the regional arts community, and Classic 107.3, the “Voice for the Arts in St. Louis”, went on the air in 2013.

Today, the station serves up to 80,000 weekly broadcast listeners from the metro area and beyond and hosts award-winning programs about music and culture.

“All of our Classic 107.3 hosts are members of our community,” says CEO and general manager, Julie Schuster. “They choose the music themselves, conduct interviews with members of the St. Louis arts community and share information about arts and cultural events during their shifts.”

Schuster explains that, as a community-supported station, the mission of Classic 107.3 is to help sustain the regional arts and culture scene by promoting St. Louis arts organizations.

“We are devoted exclusively to the arts community in St. Louis,” she says. “All of our hosts have extensive musical knowledge – most are musicians or performers themselves–and we are committed to supporting the ongoing growth of St. Louis’ diverse cultural community and enhancing the quality of life in our area by championing the arts.”

Local collaborations put the spotlight on St. Louis arts institutions, like Muny Post-Show Conversations, interviews that air after each Muny performance; Something Spoken, a series of one-act plays created in conjunction with the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis; and live broadcasts of St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performances. Weekly programs focus on gospel and other choral music, classical guitar, jazz, and more.

The station’s flagship educational offering is Musical Ancestries™, a program designed by teachers to inspire school-aged children to explore their musical and cultural heritage.

“We have episodes about Ukraine, West Africa, Brazil, India, Central America, Bosnia, and more, with a new episode on Mexico coming in December,” Schuster says. “We’re grateful for the Missouri Baptist Healthcare Foundation’s support of Musical Ancestries™ this year.”

This April, Classic 107.3 celebrated its 10-year anniversary. In that decade, the station has been an ongoing recipient of awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association and was named the Arts and Education Council’s Arts Collaborator of the Year in 2022.

You can support Classic 107.3 by listening at 107.3 FM, 96.3HD2, or online; by donating to the fall fund drive, happening now; and by registering for the annual Beat Beethoven 5K taking place in April 2024, when the only community-supported classical music station in St. Louis will have turned it up to 11.

Classic 107.3 – Radio Arts Foundation, 7711 Carondelet Ave. Suite 302, Clayton, 314-881-3523, classic1073.org